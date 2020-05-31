George Floyd's Family Hires Pathologist Who Investigated Martin Luther King Jr.'s Death to Conduct Autopsy

The legal team that is representing George Floyd's family has already issued an official statement on Saturday saying they will also have an independent medical examiner work on their own autopsy after the findings from the Hennepin County Medical Center have been released.

According to the family's legal team's statement, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner did not actually address the effects of the seen purposeful use of force on Mr. George Floyd's neck and as a result, the legal team will be getting an independent medical examiner to do their own autopsy.

According to Benjamin Crump, the Civil Rights Attorney defending the family, they are not really surprised but they are actually disappointed in the recent preliminary autopsy findings that were released by the medical examiner and they hope that the findings do not reflect any efforts to create a false narrative regarding the reason behind George Floyd's death.

The family's legal team decided to get only the best and said that they will be hiring the Forensic Pathologist known as Michael Baden along with Allecia Wilson. The legal team said that Baden is perfect for the case since he already had high profile expertise along with Wilson to determine the precise cause of death.

Who is Michael Baden?

For those who are unfamiliar, Michael Baden has had decades-long experience in high profile cases even including the investigation of the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy himself! Another high profile investigation under Michael Baden in Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.!

Another thing to know about Michael Baden is that he also testified as a witness in the high profile O.J. Simpson case and even identified the bodies of the certain Tsar Nicholas II or Russia and the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

At the age of 85, it is estimated that Michael Baden has already performed more than about 20,000 autopsies in total!

Michael Baden high profile cases

Michael Baden has also been hired as a forensic expert for several cases that involved civil rights activists just like Medgar Evers, athletes like Kobe Bryant and Aaron Hernandez, and even celebrities just like John Belushi!

Aside from these cases, Michael Baden has also become a TV personality hosting an HBO show and even regularly appearing on the Fox News Channel.

The initial autopsy

According to an article by ScienceTimes.com, the autopsy at the Hennepin County Medical Center ruled out asphyxia as the cause of death which has been questioned by the family of George Floyd. Because of this, the family has hired Michael Baden, the same investigator for the death of Martin Luther King Jr. to shed some truth on the death of George Floyd.

