Science
Elon Musk Liked a Twitter Post About 3D Concept Comparing Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Sign of Approval?
After the recent success of SpaceX's Dragon sending two astronauts into space after a long period of time, Elon Musk has been emotionally enjoying the fruits of years and years that he poured into the company. Humanity's interest in SpaceX has also grown in size as the accomplishment was not just for the company but also for humanity itself.
Twitter approval?
The success of sending two NASA astronauts into space has garnered popular attention as people from all over the web have started to visualize once again and relive their dreams of space travel, just recently, a certain 3D concept comparison between the Crew Dragon and the Starship was posted on Twitter.
Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval? The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is known for his antics on Twitter and the shade he's thrown to whatever he feels like saying.
Crew dragon / Starship size comparison.#spacex #starship #dragon #spacexstarship #space #nasa #ElonMusk #3d #3drendering #3dmodeling pic.twitter.com/cLdNPyjMGn — Dale Rutherford (@Dtrford) June 5, 2020
Other Tesla shareholders reportedly had a hard time when it came to handling Musk because of his Twitter antics to the point that they decided on a notion that was later on rejected to stop the CEO from using his Twitter.
The Tesla shareholders filed a formal lawsuit against Musk's use of Twitter which meant that the contents of the billionaire's Twitter page were already way too much for the Tesla shareholders to actually handle.
Elon Musk has recently expressed his thoughts about Jeff Bezos' Amazon saying capitalism is very wrong and that it is time to go the opposite direction. It seems like the feud between Musk and Bezos is getting bigger than expected.
Read Also: Video Shows a Rat Aboard NASA's Rocket While in Space! Was This on the SpaceX Crew Dragon?
SpaceX achievements
SpaceX has had a good year after the recent success of its Starlink mission aimed to provide better internet connection across the globe making globalization even more feasible and technological advancements way faster.
The most recent success, of course, was the launch of their crew dragon that sent two NASA astronauts all the way to the International Space Station otherwise known as the ISS. This mission was successful and humanity, along with Elon Musk, has been rejoicing at this new achievement.
The billionaire has been very open about his future plans for SpaceX and their work with NASA. It was publicly stated that they aim to someday be able to colonize Mars and be able to extend humanity's reach past Earth.
For now, the Mars mission could still be a few years away but with the recent success of the Crew Dragon, things are looking brighter than ever for the upcoming Mars mission but before that, Elon Musk also stated that they have a stepping stone to accomplish, the moon.
SpaceX's Elon Musk and NASA aims to start moon mining and developing a base as well as a training ground on the moon in order to prepare them for their voyage to Mars.
Read Also: Viewers Show Proofs 'Extraterrestrials' were Spotted and can be Seen on the SpaceX Dragon Live Stream
Related Articles
Is Amazon Censoring Coronavirus Information? Elon Musk Thinks So And He Wants To Shut Them Down
Amazon recently censored a coronavirus skeptic's book on their store temporarily. Elon Musk in a recent Twitter post disagrees with how they handle things and wants them to shut down.
Hackers Hold NASA Hostage with Ransomware Encrypting 2,583 Servers and Workstations
NASA's IT partner DMI is being blackmailed by DopplePaymer, a certain ransomware. 2,583 encrypted servers and workstations being held hostage.
Is Elon Musk's "Off Twitter" for Good?
In a recent Tweet by Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he is going to be "off Twitter." Is this going to be for good?
What Did SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk Mean By "The Trampoline Is Working"?
Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, said that the trampoline was working moments after Demo-2 successfully launched. What does he mean?
Honda Civic Gets Dethroned by Tesla Model 3 as the Top-Selling Car in California
The Honda Civic is no longer the top-selling car in California. The Tesla Model 3 now gets the championship!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
6 COVID-19 Tracing Apps Including CDC Found to be Potential Threats to Your Privacy, Investigation Reveals
6 different COVID-19 tracing apps that included the CDC's official app were found to potentially be a threat to the user's privacy. Investigation reveals the unsettling truth about the apps.
SCIENCE
3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?
A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?
GAMES
$149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller VS. PS5 Controller. Can Xbox Compete?
Will Microsoft's $14.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller beat Sony's PS5 next-gen controller?