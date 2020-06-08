[Tutorial] How to Download and Install Mods for Blades and Sorcery U8: Manual Step by Step

A recent video has just released on YouTube showing you how to both download and install mods for Blades and Sorcery U8 allowing you to enjoy the game even more. Mods are a fun addition to gaming since they give you a whole new experience compared to the original game and since most mods were independently designed, there's really no telling what kind of creativity can you expect!

Mod popularity

Mods have been popular way before and have previously been labeled extensions with the earlier games allowing players to personally add in their ideas and even design the whole gameplay along with the programming and changing of the graphics of these games.

Aside from Blades and Sorcery U8, there has been a specific game that is iconic when it comes to mods, GTA San Andreas! The Grand Theft Auto masterpiece, although it was one of the earlier games, the game was able to give players the freedom to experience totally new gameplay with every additional mod.

How to Download and Install Mods for Blades and Sorcery U8

The tutorial video focuses on installing the Hell and Holy Fire mod which was created by Sect X and as stated in the video, if you are looking for someone to support, this mod maker is definitely one of the more interesting ones.

Find the mod. To do this, all you have to do is to hop onto nexusmods.com and simply search up the Hell and Holy Fire mod in the search bar. Download the mod. When you've found the Hell and Holy Fire mod, the next thing to do is click "manual" in order to manually download the mod yourself. There is no need to apply for the premium and all you need to do is to click the slow download so that you can get the file for free. Save. Click the save button when downloading which should allow you to have control over where the file is created and you can follow procedure without much hassle. Find the file. Once the file is downloaded, just click the open folder button, or if it is not available, go to your downloads, right-click, then click the open folder option. Go back to steam. Don't close nexus, instead go back to the steam window and right-click the Blade and Sorcery on your list of games and press properties. Local files. Once you've done this, go to the "local files" segment then click the "browse local files". Transport. Go to the "Blade and Sourcery Data" folder then open the "streaming asset" folder. Drag and drop. Now, all you have to do is open the mod file you previously downloaded and drag and drop the Hellfire and Holyfire mods into your "streaming asset" folder.

Enjoy Blades and Sourcery U8 with your brand new mods! Give it a go and see the changes.

Watch the video here:



