Science
Bullied Dreamer Lands NASA Internship After Being Told It Was "Impossible" Due to Her Ethnicity and Gender
Becoming an astronaut is one of the more popular things a child says when asked what they want to be in the future. Despite this beautiful goal, the road to becoming a scientist is hard, expensive, and requires a whole lot of luck.
Most kids grow up to pursue roles in society that are generally available to the majority and only a small section of people are able to land their dream job. Being an astronaut is a really hard journey but a certain dreamer was able to achieve it.
Linkedin post
A post on Linkedin by a certain Janelisse Morales Gonzalez revealed the story of a young dreamer who did not give up no matter what. The post was uploaded on June 2 of this year.
According to the post, Janelisse was only six years old when she dreamed of actually making a difference and to work for NASA one day in the future. The young Janelisse set her eyes on NASA at an early age.
Six years ago, Janelisse decided to take up an aerospace engineering degree track over at her community college. This course is not amongst the popular courses filled with the majority of students.
Three years ago, she was also bullied by someone she did not expect. Her professor bullied her for her dreams of working in the space industry and even told her that it was "impossible" because of both her ethnicity and her gender.
Two years ago, she was finally accepted to go to the University of Central Florida and this was when the doubts and questioning started. She asked herself if engineering was really that worth it.
About a year ago, Janelisse sent over 150+ internship applications without receiving any response other than rejections but there was a single internship offer that she received two months ago.
The post ends with a happy conclusion by saying "Today, I start my first day as a NASA intern."
Read Also: Elon Musk Liked a Twitter Post About 3D Concept Comparing Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Sign of Approval?
NASA and SpaceX
SpaceX has recently been able to forward the work humanity has done when it comes to space exploration and other significant accomplishments like launching Starlink which aims to provide better internet connection globally.
Just recently, SpaceX has been able to send NASA astronauts all the way to space in the Crew Dragon. This is significant for humanity since the it has been around 10 years before the United States was able to send astronauts to the International Space System or ISS.
NASA, along with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, have both been public about their plans to extend humanity's reach to Mars. After the first launch to the ISS, SpaceX and NASA plan to go to the moon once again as training and preparation for the biggest voyage ever, to Mars!
Read Also: Video Shows a Rat Aboard NASA's Rocket While in Space! Was This on the SpaceX Crew Dragon?
Related Articles
[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works
Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.
[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!
You may think that the recent success of Elon Musk with SpaceX by sending two human astronauts into space was enough to make him take a vacation, but it seems like the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is in no way finished with his accomplishments. Elon Musk's Tesla Model X finally runs through The Boring Company's tunnel. Watch it here!
3D Concept Comparison Between Crew Dragon and Starship Size Approved by Elon Musk?
A recent 3D concept comparison has been uploaded to Twitter showcasing both the Crew Dragon and the Starship's size. Guess what, Elon Musk himself liked the post! Could this be a sign of approval?
Is Amazon Censoring Coronavirus Information? Elon Musk Thinks So And He Wants To Shut Them Down
Amazon recently censored a coronavirus skeptic's book on their store temporarily. Elon Musk in a recent Twitter post disagrees with how they handle things and wants them to shut down.
Hackers Hold NASA Hostage with Ransomware Encrypting 2,583 Servers and Workstations
NASA's IT partner DMI is being blackmailed by DopplePaymer, a certain ransomware. 2,583 encrypted servers and workstations being held hostage.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How to Check IMDB Ratings when Picking Out What to Watch on Netflix
Finally, there's a way to get legitimate IMDB reviews on Netflix! Here's how to do it!
SCIENCE
[VIDEO] SpaceX Secrets Revealed: This Is How Elon Musk's SpaceX Spacecraft Works
Have you ever wondered how all the spacecraft made by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX worked? a recent video uploaded on Youtube shared details on how the prominent space company's spacecraft, from Falcon 1 to Falcon 9 work.
GAMES
[Leak] The Classic Brothers In Arms Franchise Is Coming Back?
The classic franchise Brothers in Arms has had numerous leaks and rumors talking about its return. But now there has been enough that has come out to confirm that it most likely is coming back.