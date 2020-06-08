Epic Free Giveaway Sludge Life: What is it? How to Play? Why are Reviews Praising This New Game?

From Watch Dogs to Overcooked to Assassin's Creed Syndicate to World War Z, Epic Games Store has continually blessed players with free games every week ever since December 2018. While gamers are patiently waiting for the next Mystery Game to be released two days from now, they can now enjoy Sludge Life made available for free until next year.

Developed by Terri Vellmann and Doseone and published by Devolver Digital, Sludge Life is an Epic Games exclusive where you play as a tagger named Ghost whose goal is to make your name known throughout the graffiti elite by exploring the area, teaming up with other taggers and stealing junk as you go along.

What is Sludge Life and what is so special about the game?

Graphics-wise, the game itself feels too retro. It reminds players of a simpler time where technology was not so advanced as it is today wherein the world is viewed through a grainy VHS filter. The players are situated within a small island that is overseen by the GLUG corporation.

Another aspect that makes this game unique is that it truly gives players an immersive exploration experience as you begin to feel like every non-playable character (NPC) has their own story to tell which will prompt you to investigate and discover more about the world you're in.

How to play?

Players can also smoke cigarettes, capture beautiful pictures of exotic fauna and the quirky NPCs.Apparently, there is also a dedicated fart button and three distinct endings which will be up to the player on whatever path he or she takes. Players will also have the chance to experience decent enough parkour gameplay as Ghost can scale through grates and pipes.

The game is rated Mature for 17 years old up, meaning that the game's sense of humor will not be suited for everyone. As for the dialogues, the writers have designed it to be abstract and vague as it is an experimental game.

Sludge Life Reviews

For a game that feels like a blast to the past, Sludge Life has garnered a lot of praise from a lot of critics from various platforms. PC Gamer's own Christopher Livingston praised the game for its brilliant and oddball characters apart from the cool graffiti while Jason Rosenberg from Nintendo World Report said that the game is its own unique beast. Ethan Gach from Kotaku elaborated that the game feels Like Playing Hooky From Late Capitalism (whatever that means).

Joseph Allen from Tech Raptor commended the game saying it was a pleasant surprise explaining that it is very intuitive in combining collectible hunting and first-person parkour in a compelling manner. He describes the game's environment as nurky which is perfect for a city full of misfits and weirdos.

