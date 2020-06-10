Reviews

[Review] Huawei P40: Could This Phone have the Best Camera Zoom Ever?

By Urian , Jun 10, 2020 06:33 AM EDT

Huawei P40 is Huawei's latest mobile phone with the best camera features ever. The evolution of mobile phone cameras has greatly developed over the last few years. Back then, people took pictures of themselves awkwardly by tapping the camera button on the back and not seeing ourselves as the photo is being processed.

Nowadays, we are now able to take pictures of ourselves and of our family and friends with selfie features and advanced mobile phone camera features that rival the characteristics of legitimate cameras. Mobile phones right now can zoom in as close to 5X zooms and take high-quality photos that can be used just like computer display wallpapers.

Huawei P40's new camera phone

According to AndroidCentral, Huawei is proud to present its latest mobile phone creation: the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. One of the highlighted features of the Huawei P40 is its state-of-the-art camera lens. Many smartphones have utilized a camera zoom as extensive as 5X. For the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, however, the optical zoom of its camera is 10X. This is twice as wide as the cameras of other phones.

Besides the 10X wide lens feature, the Pro Plus will also be able to zoom up to 20X in its superzoom mode. Moreover, it will be exhibiting various cameras such as advanced selfie front camera lenses. Because of the abundant quality of the zoom feature of the Pro Plus's camera, anyone using the phone will have to make sure that their hands are stable while taking pictures and videos.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Putting a Screen Protector Could Void Your Warranty

New phone camera

This is because of the sensitive sensors within the cameras of the Pro Plus. Fortunately, Huawei has instilled a stabilization feature in which the camera sensors will not pick up the shakiness of the hands of people. This allows for clearer pictures and the ability to capture moving objects effectively.

The maximum megapixel quality the Huawei phone provides is 50 MP, 10 megapixels higher than the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Huawei P40 Pro Plus will also be having a 1/1.28-inch camera stuck to the back of the phone. It will also be utilizing the Quad-Bayer sensor.

Because of the high-quality images that the Pro Plus provides, people will not have to always resort to finding good lighting to create good quality pictures. The photos taken by the Huawei phone will emit a brightness to it. It is said that more phones will follow suit in the expansion of the vast scope of their individual cameras. This Huawei phone will be the first to ever utilize the 10X wide camera lens.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is the elevated version of the Huawei P40 Pro which has been on sale in Huawei stores globally for a while now. The Huawei P40 Pro Plus utilizes an internal storage of 512 GB and has a ceramic back in the colors black and white. It can also use Huawei's 40W charger, as opposed to the typical 27W and 20W chargers of Huawei.

It will be priced at £1,299 and will be in physical stores this year 2020.

Read Also: Asus ROG Phone 3 Rumors Emerge: Why Would Anyone Need this Monstrous Octa-Core 12GB RAM Mobile Phone?

TAG Huawei, huawei p20, huawei p40

Related Articles

If you have a Huawei phone, you won't find YouTube on it. What you'll find will instead be Dailymotion. But what's the reason behind this?

Why Is YouTube Replaced by Dailymotion On Huawei Phones?

If you have a Huawei phone, you won't find YouTube on it. What you'll find will instead be Dailymotion. But what's the reason behind this?
Researchers have just recently found out that a mobile phone company called Xiaomi is gathering private data by using web browsers!

Xiaomi Mobile Phone Company Uses "Web Browser" to Secretly Record Private Data: Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser

Researchers have just recently found out that a mobile phone company called Xiaomi is gathering private data by using web browsers!
If you've been contemplating on which Huawei phone to buy whether it be a P40, P30, or even a P30 Lite, here's a little guide that could help you make the right choice.

How to Choose Between Huawei P40, P30, or P30 Lite: 32MP Camera, 5G, and 4, 6, 8GB RAM

If you've been contemplating on which Huawei phone to buy whether it be a P40, P30, or even a P30 Lite, here's a little guide that could help you make the right choice.
We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from

Looking For a New Digital Companion? Check Out The OnePlus, Galaxy Note 9 And More: Here Are Some of The Best Android Phones Available on Amazon!

We've listed the best android phones available on Amazon for you to choose from
Brand new Galaxy S21 to feature hidden selfie camera for easier access and a smoother look

Brand New Galaxy Smartphone: Hidden Selfie Camera Feature And How It Fares Against Other Brands

Brand new Galaxy S21 to feature hidden selfie camera for easier access and a smoother look
Huawei aims to use artificial intelligence-powered features such as instant image recognition to take on rivals Samsung and Apple when it launches its new flagship phone next month.

Huawei Reveals AI-Powered Faster Phone Chip That Will Beat Apple And Samsung

Huawei aims to use artificial intelligence-powered features such as instant image recognition to take on rivals Samsung and Apple when it launches its new flagship phone next month.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Rumors Say That A New Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset Is Coming Soon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones is praised by many for being one of the best headphones with built-in noise cancellation. A leak has allegedly revealed that a new one is coming, what does it mean?

SCIENCE

Could Transparent Eco-Friendly Face Masks "HelloMask" be the Next Big Thing?

A certain Swiss startup with the name HMCARE, spun out of the whole Ecole Polytechnique federale de Lausanne, has been able to raise a whopping million Swiss Francs (which is equivalent to around $105 million USD) in order to forward a new product that could possibly create a whole new trend.

GAMES

The Last of Us 2: Sony's Most Accessible Game by Far with over 60 Features Excite Even Blind Players

With only a mere 10 days before it goes live to the public, gamers can no longer hide their excitement as reports of the special limited edition PS4 Pro console have already been sold out along with its controller.

CULTURE

Russian Influencer Gets Pregnant with Stepson's Child After Divorcing Father: Both are Now Engaged

Russian Instagram influencer Marina Balmasheva, age 35, has recently just announced her recent engagement to her own 20-year-old boyfriend named Vladimir after splitting up with his father named Alexey, age 45, who she had been married to for a whole 10 years
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bullied Dreamer Lands NASA Internship After Being Told it was "Impossible" Due to Her Ethnicity and Gender

Bullied Dreamer is Now a NASA Intern After Being Told Her Ethnicity and Gender Made Her Dream "Impossible"

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for $42,840: Worth it or not?

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for over $42,000: Worth it or not?

Shroud

Shroud: Going Pro With Ranked Valorant and Cs:Go Is a Bad Practice

UK Plans to Pay Drivers to Switchfrom Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini Will Benefit in 2035

UK Might Pay Their Drivers to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Win-Win for Companies Like Tesla?

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X First Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: Is Humanity One Step Closer to Eliminating Traffic?

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Putting a Screen Protector Could Void Your Warranty

Could the Huawei P40 Have the Best Camera Zoom Ever?

Real Time Analytics