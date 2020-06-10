[Review] Huawei P40: Could This Phone have the Best Camera Zoom Ever?

Huawei P40 is Huawei's latest mobile phone with the best camera features ever. The evolution of mobile phone cameras has greatly developed over the last few years. Back then, people took pictures of themselves awkwardly by tapping the camera button on the back and not seeing ourselves as the photo is being processed.

Nowadays, we are now able to take pictures of ourselves and of our family and friends with selfie features and advanced mobile phone camera features that rival the characteristics of legitimate cameras. Mobile phones right now can zoom in as close to 5X zooms and take high-quality photos that can be used just like computer display wallpapers.

Huawei P40's new camera phone

According to AndroidCentral, Huawei is proud to present its latest mobile phone creation: the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. One of the highlighted features of the Huawei P40 is its state-of-the-art camera lens. Many smartphones have utilized a camera zoom as extensive as 5X. For the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, however, the optical zoom of its camera is 10X. This is twice as wide as the cameras of other phones.

Besides the 10X wide lens feature, the Pro Plus will also be able to zoom up to 20X in its superzoom mode. Moreover, it will be exhibiting various cameras such as advanced selfie front camera lenses. Because of the abundant quality of the zoom feature of the Pro Plus's camera, anyone using the phone will have to make sure that their hands are stable while taking pictures and videos.

New phone camera

This is because of the sensitive sensors within the cameras of the Pro Plus. Fortunately, Huawei has instilled a stabilization feature in which the camera sensors will not pick up the shakiness of the hands of people. This allows for clearer pictures and the ability to capture moving objects effectively.

The maximum megapixel quality the Huawei phone provides is 50 MP, 10 megapixels higher than the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The Huawei P40 Pro Plus will also be having a 1/1.28-inch camera stuck to the back of the phone. It will also be utilizing the Quad-Bayer sensor.

Because of the high-quality images that the Pro Plus provides, people will not have to always resort to finding good lighting to create good quality pictures. The photos taken by the Huawei phone will emit a brightness to it. It is said that more phones will follow suit in the expansion of the vast scope of their individual cameras. This Huawei phone will be the first to ever utilize the 10X wide camera lens.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is the elevated version of the Huawei P40 Pro which has been on sale in Huawei stores globally for a while now. The Huawei P40 Pro Plus utilizes an internal storage of 512 GB and has a ceramic back in the colors black and white. It can also use Huawei's 40W charger, as opposed to the typical 27W and 20W chargers of Huawei.

It will be priced at £1,299 and will be in physical stores this year 2020.

