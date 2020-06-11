Science

Russia's Space Leader Has a Few Things to Say About Elon Musk's SpaceX's Recent Success: Jealous?

By Urian , Jun 11, 2020

NASA and SpaceX have recently collaborated with each other to launch the Falcon 9 into space from U.S. soil, operated by NASA's astounding astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug Hurley last May 31, 2020. The launching of the Falcon 9 was a success and people everywhere had conveyed their positive outlooks on this successful achievement.

In an article written by ARS Technica, it is stated there that Russian space leader Dmitry Rogozin has expressed his sentiments on the achievements of the aerospace companies. SpaceX's co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stated in a news conference last May 30, 2020 that the trampoline is working, indicating the recent launching of the Falcon 9.

 

Russia and SpaceX

Russian Space Corporation's overall head, Dmitry Rogozin was affected by this statement. Back in 2014, the U.S. coordinated with Russia for one of their Soyuz vehicles to be put into orbit in space.

The Russian space leader tweeted that NASA should make use of a trampoline instead if they want to go to space because, apparently, there was a slight rift between the U.S. and Russia at the time regarding this matter.

As the SpaceX CEO made his statements in the news conference, Dmitry Rogozin expressed his amusement at the joke. Rogozin stated on Twitter that he looks forward to the cooperation that will take place in future. A few days after the interaction between the space leaders, Dmitry Rogozin cleared out his personal Twitter account. He transformed the account into the official Twitter account for the company Roscosmos or, in Russian terms, Pockocmoc.

The Russian head is still around on Twitter, considering the other official Twitter account he had for his English followers. In addition to this, Rogozin created an article in the American business magazine Forbes about SpaceX's Crew Dragon and released the English version of it in Roscosmos. It revolved around the idea that the U.S. has its own battles when it comes to space research.

Read Also: Elon Musk Provides Insight Into Pictures of Ice-Filled Mars' Crater Circulating the Internet

Rogozin

Rogozin believes that Russia has its own space research programs to think of. He also discussed the future space research plans of Russia in the article. He mentioned there that, before, the Russian Space Corporation sought help from NASA to acquire access to space.

Moreover, Roscosmos gained money for the Soyuz spacecrafts they have provided in the past. However, Rogozin emphasized that the Crew Dragon spacecrafts were less expensive than the Soyuz space vehicles. A Crew Dragon seat costs around $55 million, as stated by NASA. For the Soyuz spacecraft seats, however, it would cost $145 million.

Nevertheless, Rogozin expresses only positive views on NASA and SpaceX's recently successful spacecraft launchings. Vladimir Ustimenko, the head of Roscosmos' media relations, has just stated that Russia will be commencing test drives on two of their newly made missiles. Additionally, Russia will also be reinstituting its research programs on the moon.

Despite these allegations, the actualization of these programs are apparently concepts that were released 20 years ago.

Read Also: Elon Musk Liked a Twitter Post About 3D Concept Comparing Crew Dragon and Starship Size: Sign of Approval?

