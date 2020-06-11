Jo Koy Reveals He Strikes Movie Deal With Steven Spielberg After Comin' in Hot Was Aired on Netflix

Filipino-American stand-up comedian Joseph Glenn Herbert a.k.a. 'Jo Koy' is now collaborating with legendary and renowned director Steven Spielberg to make a Filipino movie.

According to a video interview he did with the Philippine media, Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners and Dan Lin's Rideback offered him a proposal after watching his 2019 Netflix special Comin' in Hot.

The movie titled 'Easter Sunday' is currently in the works and assures everyone that he is "100 percent behind the scenes".

He is responsible for pitching the idea and plans on showcasing more Filipino actors and more Filipino stories because he just loves Filipino culture and "can't get enough of it".

Jo Koy's "In His Elements," is his third Netflix special and will be released tomorrow, June 12. Unlike his previous shows Comin' in Hot and Live from Seattle, this upcoming special will just be more than a regular stand-up show as he will take us around his birthplace that shares the stories of its culture and its people.

When Netflix decided to offer this special to him, he prompted to go to his motherland as he wants the producers to get a first-hand experience of visiting the Philippines inside-out.

According to a report from NBC Los Angeles, Joseph said he was inspired and influenced by slapstick variety shows from his childhood which led him to recruit Filipino-Americans that had never stepped foot on their homeland and share their gifts on the special.

Getting to Know Jo Koy

In his first special Live in Seattle, he shared to the audience how he was raised in the Philippines between 6 to 11 years old and had a father who was an American Air Force soldier before leaving them.

His Filipino-American family moved from time to time. Before settling in Los Angeles, they first relocated from Spanaway, Washington to Tacoma, Washington. His family then moved to Las Vegas to be there for his grandmother. He stopped schooling when he was in his college years to pursue stand-up comedy.

The name Jo Koy came from a nickname his family gave him. Back in 1989, his aunt called him Jo Ko (ko means "my" in Tagalog). He thought she said Koy and he has used it ever since.

In response to having sold 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu back in 2017, the mayor's office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as "Jo Koy Day."

Just last year, Jo Koy sold-out 5 shows at the San Diego Civic Theatre, the most consecutive sold-out shows for a comedian. He recently became the only comedian to sell 17,000+ tickets, over 30 shows (in one year) at the Brea Improv.

He was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Jo Koy never forgets to credit his mother for his comedic and acting talents. He has truly come a long way from just performing at a Las Vegas coffee house.

