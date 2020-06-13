Culture
WATCH! One Piece Fan Brings Luffy's Brother Ace to Life in a Wonderful Drawing Using Fire! [Plus Spoilers]
Ever since its serialization on Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since July 22, 1997 up to the present day, fans have not only loved the story, but the characters and the world-building the mangaka (the writer) has created for its readers and its fans.
And oftentimes, fans would show their appreciation by posting stories online on how One Piece was able to help them in a difficult time. But mostly, they would just create a fan art and share it online.
Ony identified as Thomas8295, this Reddit user drew "Fire Fist Ace" using actual fire with nothing but an empty parking lot and a large flaming stick.
The 23-year running manga has received praise for its storytelling, art, characterization, and humor. One Piece also broke publishing records from several of its volumes and is also the highest initial print run of any book in Japan. Guinness World Record for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author". According to the mangaka's website, One Piece has sold over 475 million copies in circulation in 43 countries making it the best-selling manga series in history that has earned him a Guinness World Record for the "most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author".
This amazing drawing of Ace, using FIRE from r/OnePiece
Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 982
The anime may not be back for quite some time, but readers can always check out the latest One Piece manga for updates. When last we saw the Straw Hat team, they have just infiltrated Onagaishima, or the hideout of one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Kaido. And on their way to destroy the Straw Hat team is none other than the Big Mom pirates who are come face to face with Marco, the former commander of the Whitebeard Pirates.
Now, the story continues in Chapter 982 titled Ruffian versus Ruffian where we see Kaido and Shogun Orochi celebrating the destruction of the resurrected samurai when Kanjuro, the betrayer enters the room with Lord Momonosuke, all beaten up.
Just as the Shogun celebrates Kanjuro's victory, he artist-samurai unfortunately bears bad news that he has failed to stop their invasion. Although he is assured by one of his men that Queen, one of the Gifted in Kaido's army is handling it, Orochi is trembling at the possibility of losing. He then calls for the boy's execution assuming that it will end.
Meanwhile, we see Trafalgar Law and his stealth team in the submarine are on their way to the northwestern tip of Onagaishima.
At the southern part of Onagaishima, Kyoshiro reveals his betrayal to Kaido by showing the symbol of the Kozuki clan to one of the Beast pirates as he chained his opponent.
While Chopper and Usopp are running away from Big Mom, two of the Beast Pirates Ulti and Page One meet Straw Hat Luffy after fallin down on the stairs by accident. Will Luffy finally take on the Beast Pirates? Or will something else happen entirely?
