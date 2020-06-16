How To

Ultimate Summer in Mara Game Guide: Learn How to Make a Fish Dish

By Urian , Jun 16, 2020 09:16 AM EDT

A recent review of Summer in Mara was given by LadiesGamers.com and tackles in detail the secret guide to the new game. Just as expected the people at LadiesGames are genuinely in love with the game. If you want to learn how to get the best out of your gaming experience and even make a fish dish by yourself, you've come to the right place.

Here's how to make a fish dish in Summer in Mara

The first thing you ought to do to make a successful fish dish would be to go over to the fish pond and talk to Yay. The first thing she will give you is a really old tank along with a new recipe for a certain Resit Float which although might not seem too attractive, it's still a great start.

The next course of action would be to collect fuel from the existing Guardian's Door Fountain. In order to do this, you need to go back up the slope and keep yourself to the right until you've spotted some sort of a tunnel.

The next step would be to go through the whole process and you will then see the Guardian's Door Fountain. At the back, you will be able to spot a sort of big shell, all you need to do is press Y in order to "get" and you'll be able to fill up the tank.

The next step would be to go down straight to the beach where you'll spot the boat with Yaya on board. The first thing to do is to talk to her, after which she will eventually leave in order to get some things on another island. Koa then eventually decides to make dinner for both of them, but first of all, she has to catch a few fish.

Read Also: [Review] Why is Microsoft Hyperkin X91 Retro Wired Controller Cheap? Specs that Create Lasting Impressions

Learn how to fish on Summer in Mara

Luckily, she'll be able to think up the recipe to make a perfect fishing rod. In order to do this, you need to go to the workshop where you will need 3 wood along with 1 resin float. The float is actually made by using resin (which you must have picked up earlier when you felled the previous pine tree) along with some more wood.

When you've finally made your fishing rod, go down to the pond and start fishing. There's a certain sign you'll spot with a fish on it and even number three. This means that you'll be able to catch three fishes with worms as baits. The type of worm used determines the type of fish you can catch.

Fishing just means all you need to do is press the button when the circle eventually colors. You'll need to keep the lever in sync by using your left stick and try to catch the fish. Just do this on repeat until you've gotten what you've come for.

Once you've accomplished this, now all you need to do is go back to the house in order to cook Yummy fish with carrots. You'll be able to enjoy your Summer in Mara experience in no time.

Read Also: "The Device" Fortnite Event: Did Epic Games Intentionally Block People from Joining?


TAG summer in mara, Game Guide, Video Game Guide

