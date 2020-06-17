Auto
More Tesla Model Y Buyers Reportedly Refuse Deliveries Amid Serious Issues [Here are the Most Alarming Problems]
Tesla released the Model Y vehicle last year 2019 in the month of March. A source has stated that the market for the Model Y has increased because of Tesla's resumption of Model Y vehicle production in their Fremont factories.
Reviews of the Tesla vehicle, however, have not been the greatest for the vehicle manufacturing company. Issues on the vehicle quality have been expressed by the recent clients of Tesla. This pressing issue on vehicle quality is common in the car and transport industry. This is because of the early release of these vehicles.
Tesla has been working hard in producing better quality Model Y vehicles to cater to the needs and wants of car enthusiasts and Tesla clients. The Model Y vehicle, though, has proven to be quite the challenge for Tesla.
Because of the issues with the Tesla vehicle, clients have opted to contact the customer support system of the company. Moreover, there has been a refusal of deliveries of the Model Y. Cancelled orders of the vehicle have made it into the roster as well.
Tesla Model Y problem
As of now, Tesla is in its quarterly end of delivery processes, pushing out orders as much as they can to people who have acquired the manufacturer's vehicles. This is in order to increase the company's market sales for the quarter.
Additionally, a few clients who have bought the Model Y have contacted Tesla for their delivery schedules only for them to be informed that the delivery dates will be set back because of the complications within the Tesla Model Y.
A Tesla Model Y buyer from the state of Maryland named Riley Dove has notified Tesla of his vehicle purchase. However, because of various problems within the vehicle, Dove had to refuse his acquisition of the car.
A few of the problems of the Model Y vehicle were the inaccurate paint job, an unsteady seat belt fastener, trim issues, and hollowed areas in the car seats. The most alarming issue was the detachment of the backseats to the base of the back part of the car.
Big issues in the Tesla Model Y
This issue has been a constant issue from the many reviews on the Model Y vehicle. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has stated that Tesla is currently working on the immediate need to fix the issues of the Model Y vehicle.
Musk has also notified the company employees about the Model Y issue, stating that it is essential for Tesla to produce Model Y vehicles and resolve the issues within the aforementioned vehicles immediately and concisely.
Electrek, an American news website, has stated its opinion on the Tesla matter. It is normal for vehicle companies to have fluctuations in their newly released vehicles. However, because of the many issues that have come up from the Tesla vehicle, it makes people think twice about buying the Model Y.
There are still plenty of satisfied Model Y buyers out there. However, the new website mentioned that the other buyers must not be overlooked.
