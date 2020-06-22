Tech
Apple Unveils Teams for Feedback Assistant: All the Details You Need to Know For Better Collaboration
Developers working together can now quickly report bugs to Apple on the same project with new collaborative tool 'Teams for Feedback Assistant.'
The tool announced along with iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur also enables users to check what other team members are reporting.
The new Team option will only be available for members of Apple School Manager, Apple Business Manager, or Apple Developer Enterprise Program. It can be accessed automatically via the Feedback app on iOS 14, Big Sur macOS, or through feedbackassistant.apple.com.
This is how Apple describes the collab tool:
You can view, respond to a request, or send a new message to Apple for any feedback in your team. The assignee of team feedback can download any attachments, close the report, and receive alerts if there is a request from Apple. Team feedback is assigned to its original filer by default, but you can change it to any other member of your organization using Feedback Assistant.
The new developer portal for issue reporting is available for Apple software iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
Through it, enterprise members and developer groups can quickly share feedback during the development process.
