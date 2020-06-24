3 Best Phones For Seniors 2020: Features and Specs You Need to Consider Before Buying

Buying phones for the modern-day kid is hard enough as you need to consider a lot of factors. Buying phones for your grandparents is a different challenge altogether. Check out some considerations you need to go through:

Figure out which features you need

What features do you want your phone to have? If you're looking for a keypad phone, then it would not be a problem as these types of phones serve only the most basic of functions which are texting and calling and taking pictures. Some keypad phones even allow access to the Internet and play those retro games like Snake and Space Invader.

For seniors that you can use a smartphone, more thinking is required. Are you looking for a phone with a big screen? How about a dual-sim phone? Are you looking for a phone with long battery life? Or how about a phone that can take high-resolution pictures?

Choose an operating system

As far as the phone's OS is concerned, there are only three viable choices: iOS, Android, and the OS for the keypad phone with each having its own advantages and disadvantages. For phones installed with Android OS, there are brands that offer it cheaper than most. For iOS phones, it depends on the model. The older the model, the cheaper the phone.

Consider these specs

Design. Appearance always makes first impressions. People can automatically tell what phone you are currently possessing based on how it looks. If the design is the first thing you're looking for, then make sure to get a phone that's not too big or not too small. It should be just right for your hand. But if you're looking at a minimalist phone, then any sleek looking keypad phone will be just fine. No robbers would want to steal that anyway.

Camera. Taking pictures to keep forever is a part of life. You can't expect high quality photos in a keypad phone. Android phones that are too cheap with unbelievable camera specs are too good to be true. Make sure that the brand is well-known and trusted when you are looking a phone with a camera.

Now that you know just some of the factors you need to consider when buying a phone for your grandma or grandpa, here are some of the phones you can get:

The convenient see-through window makes it easy to check the time and missed calls without needing to open this flip-phone. The decent-sized 1.8" screen and large buttons make it easy to use, even for those with vision impairment.

The iPhone 11 offers solid camera performance and power to spare for a relatively reasonable price. It isn't exciting, but it's a good replacement for older iPhones.

The 2.4" curved polarized glass screen makes it easy to see texts, play games, and read emails while inside or on the go.

