Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Secrets: How to Get Cath Kidston Prints [Step by Step Guide]

Cath Kidston and Animal Crossing have the same fashion sense now. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been taking the entertainment and video game industry by storm for the past three months now, uniting old and new fans and players of the simulation game for the first time in eight years.

There are five installments in the whole social simulation video game series: Animal Crossing, Animal Crossing: Wild World, Animal Crossing: City Folk, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Respectively, these five releases came out in 2001, 2005, 2008, 2012, and 2020. There is a notable gap of eight years from the fourth and the most recent installment of the game series.

It also has three spin-off games that were released in the middle of the eight-year gap mentioned above. These include Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch

This adorable video game is known for its cutesy graphics and a real-time clock that makes players experience the game's open-world system in a more realistic manner.

Wholesome and adorable characters such as Isabelle and Timmy and Tommy are also the reason as to why this game has made such an impact in the video game industry.

The main purpose of the game is to revamp a deserted or abandoned island into a hip and fun place that players can come and go to and interact with the villagers of the Animal Crossing universe.

In the latest installment Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there is a feature in there that allows a player to customize his/her character's clothes. This feature is labeled as "Custom Designs."

One can create their own patterns and designs and incorporate them into the character's clothing. This can also be applied to the floors and furniture of the character's home. To do that, players of the game upload patterns and designs into their version of the game. This can be done using a Creator ID, a Design ID, or a QR code.

Furniture company Cath Kidston

As stated in the title of this article, the famous furniture company Cath Kidston has provided its iconic designs and patterns to the newest Animal Crossing game. Players are now able to incorporate Cath Kidston patterns into their furniture, character clothes, and home floors.

The British furniture company is popularly known for its iconic floral designs and pastel-colored prints. It is also famous for its kid-friendly patterns of dinosaurs, airplanes, vehicles, and other items that kids are associated with,

The prints that Cath Kidston personally handpicked to be used in the video game are as follows: Button Rose, Strawberry Gingham, and Wheels and Wings Cadet. The British company's official website has provided players of the video game series a step by step guideline in acquiring its designs. There are a total of four steps in the acquisition of the prints.

To check out this guideline, one can click this link. Additionally, Cath Kidston has also provided QR codes for all three patterns for players to use in their gameplays.

