Culture
[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Hilarious Conversation: Baah Baah Baah
The bonds of humans and animals have gone a long way since. The Daily Mail has just released an article on a Moroccan man interacting with his goat on his farm. The Moroccan farmer, Omar Murso, was in the city of Tangier when he decided to talk to his pet. This happened less than two weeks ago on June 13, 2020.
The farmer from the North African country videotaped his pet farm animal as he was communicating with it. He stated that he and his goat have their own method of communicating with one another.
Murso was producing and recreating goat sounds by making quick tongue sounds. In response, his goat was also "interacting" with him through its own sounds. It replied to the Moroccan farmer by bleating and blowing raspberries with his tongue.
The viral video
The video exuded an amusing atmosphere, given the fact that the response of the farm animal was quite accurate to the conversation starters of Murso. The video showed that there was some type of mutual understanding between them while they were communicating with one another.
In the background of the video, it was heard that Murso had company. Murso's friends were exclaiming in delight when they saw the farmer-pet duo interact. Murso referred to his pet goat as "Lino." He stated that Lino is the most intellectual pet goat he owned.
He also stated that, whenever people converse with Lino, they are always amazed by its cleverness and ability to interact with others like it is actually human.
Read Also: Watch Zeus the Robot Dog Inspects SpaceX Rocket: Did He Sniff Any Trouble?
The Humble Goat: Its Intelligence and Domesticity
Dogs are known for being one of the most intelligent mammals in the animal kingdom. They are also known for their ability to create and build personal relationships with human beings.
Goats, on the other hand, do not seem to have these kinds of abilities and personalities. However, research studies and animal scientists have confirmed that goats possess the capability to do things that dogs can do as well.
Goats are also quite intellectual and hold curiosity within them. These domestic farm animals have also shown adventurous features. This is proven by their want to go to places they have never seen before, hence the curiosity, and their yearning for exploration.
Christian Nawroth, a British researcher based in the Queen Mary University of London, stated in one of his research studies that goats have similar personalities to dogs.
Whenever goats want something like food and treats, they would simply look at their owners in a longing way. This is much like how dogs do their puppy eyes when they want their humans to give them a snack.
Moreover, when goats are having a difficult time in doing their assigned tasks, they catch the attention of their owners with an intense look to show them that they need help. This is also discovered to be an attribute that pet dogs possess.
This discovery of goats being loyal and smart domestic animals allows animal scientists and researchers to add to their roster of great animal companions, in terms of research studies.
Read Also: The Mysterious Death of Siya Kakkar: The 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Committed Suicide After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling
Related Articles
NBA Debate: Can LeBron James Surpass Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant?
The greatest debate in the NBA doesn't have an answer yet. However, basing on the recent polls, Michael Jordan is the Greatest of All Time.
Skittles Being Secretly Fed To Cows For Years Instead Of Corn
A truck-load of defective Skittle have spilled onto rural roads this week, revealing that the candies are actually being used as feeds for cows in lieu of the expensive corn. Experts say that this practice is not new, and that it actually is a legit and nutritious way to feed cows.
Monsanto Wins Supreme Court Seed Patent Case
The Supreme Court handed down a 9-0 decision in favor of Agribusiness giant Monsanto. The ruling could have a impact on how patents are enforced with self-replicating technology.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Secret iPhone Tips And Tricks Apple Didn't Let You Know All This Time: Adjust Flashlight Brightness, Set A Timer, And More
iPhone owners usually have some things they wish they could do quickly, such as set a timer or having the degree symbol ready. Well, you can do those things and more, here's how!
SCIENCE
Watch Zeus the Robot Dog Inspects SpaceX Rocket: Did He Sniff Any Trouble?
New Boston Dynamics robot named Zeus inspects SpaceX's rocket. Could the robot dog be the next addition to the team?
GAMES
Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Secrets: How to Get Cath Kidston Prints [Step by Step Guide]
Cath Kidston brings a new sense of fashion to Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch.