Trending News
[VIDEO] Motorist Crashes Brand New $250,000 Lamborghini Huracán in 20 Minutes: Who's to Blame?
An extreme car accident occurred through one of the streets in the city of Wakefield in West Yorkshire, England. A highly damaged Lamborghini Huracán worth $247,760 sits in the middle of the road for every passerby and car to see the desecration it has endured.
Its sleek trunk part was destroyed, stripped off of its clean outer layer. The outer layer of the vehicle was completely obliterated, exposing its internal motors and system. Scratches are scattered all throughout the luxury car and, looking at the damage the vehicle has sustained, it does not look like it could ever be used on the road again.
A statement was taken from the owner of the Huracán, saying that the Lamborghini car experienced a failure in its internal mechanisms. Because of this fiasco, the vehicle suddenly stopped in the middle of the road lane and the car behind it, a van, ultimately crashed into the backside of the luxury car.
Alongside that road, police officers and their cars were on the scene of the road accident, surveying the scene and taking note of the stories of both parties involved in the car crash.
The crash
The crash happened somewhere around one in the afternoon in a junction nearing the city of Leeds in West Yorkshire.
Police officer Richard Whiteley of the West Yorkshire Police Force acquired a statement from the owner of the Huracán, saying that the luxury car halted in the middle of the street because of a failure in its internal systems.
The Lamborghini driver also stated that his acquisition of the car only occurred twenty minutes before the accident and that it was a total shame that he lost it in that short amount of time. Both parties suffered wounds and injuries. Fortunately, nothing too fatal happened to the two drivers.
Read Also: [Video] Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Thank Elon Musk for the Software Update that Consumers Wanted: Check Out the New Backup Camera
The Status of Wealth and High-Performance: The Lamborghini
In accordance with a Quora question, the Lamborghini is well-known for its manufacturing of high-performance cars. Moreover, the owners of the luxury car spent millions of dollars on its advertising and marketing.
This creates the effect that the social status of someone owning a Lamborghini would be affiliated with wealthy pleasures and luxurious auras. One of its most prominent and sought after models are the Huracán. Its seating capacity of two allows it to be a car that is usually bought by wealthy bachelors.
The cars manufactured by Lamborghini are all designed by the most excellent of handymen from Italy. Its matte interior possesses comfort that only a few will ever get to experience sitting in. Its low ground clearance exudes luxury and proves the high aerodynamic feature and high speed in which the car can run on.
The luxury car was crafted based on the hexagon shape. The hexagonal figure is incorporated into the rims and exterior armor of the vehicle, establishing how well-crafted and precise the making of the car was. Clients are offered a total of four color-based models of the Huracán: Huracán Evo, Huracán Evo Spyder, Huracán Evo RWD, and Huracán Evo RWD Spyder.
Read Also: Mercedes Benz, Nvidia Aim To Build Better Autonomous Vehicles by 2024: Could They Beat Tesla?
Related Articles
Why Buy the New Build-it-Yourself 70's Themed $41,500 Caterham Super Seven 1600? Toyota Camry and Mazda MX-5 Miata Comparison
If you're a fan of old vintage cars, why not take it a step further and get yourself a 70's themed Caterham Super Seven 1600 that was modelled over the 50's?
Student Friendly Brand New Cars of 2020: Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota All Under $16,000
If you've thought about it and really want to buy yourself a brand new car that's within your budget, here are a few of the best student-friendly cars by Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota.
College Student: Guide to Picking Your First Car
If you are a college student contemplating buying your first car, have no fear! This list will help you make a basic list of things to watch out for before buying your first car ever.
Toyota. Nissan. Dodge. The Safest Used Cars Around $9000
Toyota, Nissan, and Dodge. Here are three of the safest used cars that cost just around $9000
Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Died in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro: Here's What You Need to Know
The former NFL quarterback by the name of Tarvaris Jackson has recently been reported dead. Jackson died in his 2012 Chevrolet Camaro in a gruesome car crash.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Why I Love Instagram by Amani Alshehhi
The world of social media has grown by leaps and bounds. One of the most powerful platforms is Instagram. Amani Alshehhi loves this platform.
SCIENCE
Watch Zeus the Robot Dog Inspects SpaceX Rocket: Did He Sniff Any Trouble?
New Boston Dynamics robot named Zeus inspects SpaceX's rocket. Could the robot dog be the next addition to the team?
GAMES
Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Secrets: How to Get Cath Kidston Prints [Step by Step Guide]
Cath Kidston brings a new sense of fashion to Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch.