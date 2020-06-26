Tech
WWDC2020 Keynote Was Not Enough: Here are Some Updates Apple has Kept from You
The WWDC20 keynote has included the official announcements of their iOS 14, iPad OS 14, Big Sur, macOS, watchOS 7, the new move to custom ARM silicon for Apple Macs, and much more. However, this still leaves a huge chunk of things that Apple did not yet unveil. Let's first take a look at everything that Apple failed to announce at the recent WWDC.
Here's everything that Apple did not announce at the WWDC2020:
Redesigned iMac
Just close to two weeks before the recent WWDC keynote, there was an ongoing rumor from the leaker Sony Dickson that the company was planning to unveil a newly redesigned iMac at the recent annual conference with certain slimmer bezels and also updated internals just like an Apple T2 chip and the AMD Navi GPUs.
The very next day, the iMac's stock at Apple's online store was already running low, which could potentially point to a new iMac.
Consumer-facing ARM Mac
Another exciting although expected announcement that happened during the keynote was Apple's choice to transition from Intel chips for its recent Macs to the custom ARM-based Apple Silicon. Still no surprise, Apple did not actually announce the first Mac that will further launch with this new CPU architecture for consumers but it still opened up the Developer Transition Kit that also included a Mac mini along with an A12Z Bionic processor.
Read Also: Warning: Huawei Set to Create a $1.2 Billion Research Facility that Could Be a 'Chinese Trojan Horse'
Apple Watch new blood oxygen sensor
Previously in March, it was exclusively reported that support for the Apple Watch monitoring system for blood oxygen (SpO2) could potentially be on the way right after finding evidence of the certain feature in a much earlier iOS 14 build.
As was previously noted, it could still certainly be the case that the new Apple Watch 6 hardware might just be required to use this new feature. Although Apple did not really share anything about this in comparison with the watchOS7 announcement, it is still very exciting to think about the possibility of this arriving later in September.
Apple AirPods Studio
It was first discovered that the icons of Apple's own upcoming over-ear headphones should be coming back in March in a much early version of the iOS 14. Ever since then, there have been bits and pieces revealing more detail for the next release of this popular AirPods lineup.
Bloomberg previously reported that they will actually come with new swappable magnetic earpads and the headband and it should also launch sometime this year. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the unique magnetic design along with its production should be somewhere in the "mid-2020" which means that the release could happen late summer or maybe even early fall.
These are a few key takeaways that Apple did not announce during the WWDC2020.
Read Also: [Warning] Apple MacBook Air is Overheating! What Went Wrong?
Related Articles
Best DVD Players for MacBook Pro: Protect Your Data Through the Ultimate Storage Method
The best way to store your data at the end of the day is still to use a physical DVD. Here are the best external DVD players.
IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?
Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?
[Warning] Apple MacBook Air is Overheating! What Went Wrong?
The new Apple MacBook Air is getting a lot of complaints about its overheating problem. Why on earth would Apple do this?
WWDC 2020: Apple Plans To Upgrade Your AirPods By Making The Sound You Listen To Feel Cinematic
Apple has many upgrades in store for the AirPods Pro, but what exactly are the upgrades that are planned? Here's what's coming to your AirPods.
WWDC 2020: How To Check If Your Apple Device Is Compatible With macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, And watchOS 7
macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as watchOS 7 were announced at WWDC 2020, but are your current Apple devices compatible with these updates? Find out here.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Could Tencent's Trovo Be Twitch's New Rival Now That Mixer Is Gone?
Microsoft's Mixer has now been cancelled, and now Twitch has no more rivals. Or does it? Tencent has their own streaming platform called Trovo. Is Trovo the new rival of Twitch?
SCIENCE
Watch Zeus the Robot Dog Inspects SpaceX Rocket: Did He Sniff Any Trouble?
New Boston Dynamics robot named Zeus inspects SpaceX's rocket. Could the robot dog be the next addition to the team?
GAMES
Bravely Default Fairy’s Effect Will No Longer Be In Service as it Makes Way for The Sequel
Bravely Default 2, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch, is almost finished, according to the game's official Twitter account.