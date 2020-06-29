Games

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season

By CaseQ. , Jun 29, 2020 11:12 PM EDT

If you are an avid player of Call of Duty, then you might have heard the news that the mobile version of the game will soon release a map that has been a fan-favorite since the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

In the official Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account, you can see a very short clip of the upcoming map that will be released next season.

Even though Activision doesn't say what the map is, fans of the long-time first-player shooting game franchise can already guess what the name of the map is. You can check out the tweet below.

Read Also: How to Download Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020

Activision teases Highrise map coming to Call of Duty: Mobile

If you haven't guessed it yet, the name of the map is Higrise, a multiplayer map that made its debut on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. 

Despite the fact that only the phrase "aren't afraid of heights" was mentioned, it was more than enough information to go on as the players were able to figure it out right away.  

According to Android Headlines, Activision hasn't followed up this tweet with any other details such as the release date of the map. Even before the release of the 7-second video, the Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account has already teased a still image of the map a week ago. You can chcek out the tweet here. 

Highrise is "coming soon" in the next season

This likely means that the map won't be making its debut until season 8. Which could be more than a few weeks away.

For those who are not familiar with the upcoming map, it will be quite a challenge for new players. According to a news article, players must try to balance themselves as they move as it involves a lot of parkour other than aiming up and down the sights. 

The article further reported that Highrise will be more complex terrain-wise as it contains a lot of obstacles like crates and walls, not to mention players will have to jump higher and farther if they want to take advantage of the less conspicuous vantage points. 

That being said there are still two other multiplayer maps for this season. One of them is Tunisia, and the other is Gulag. Both of which have already been released in-game and will continue to be available for the next 10 days.

Hopefully, we can get a release date for the new map very soon. 

Read Also: Here's How to Unlock New MK9 Bruen LMG And More Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Hacks

TAG Call of Duty Mobile
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[Success Story] Canva CEO Melanie Perkins Shares How Kitesurfing Help Her Reach Her Goals

Melanie Perkins is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but what did she do to become so successful? Find out her success story here.

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

GAMES

[Guide] How To Play Klei's Singleplayer Card Game Griftlands? Here Are A Few Tips How to Heal Health and Resolve

Interested in playing a game that's like Yu-Gi-Oh, but something totally different? Then check out Klei Games newest game Griftlands.

CULTURE

Top Celebrity Books: Learn from the Best so You can Become the Best

Jay-Z? Kobe Bryant? 50 Cent? What do they have to teach about life?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Charli D'Amelio

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral

Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: What Mistakes did the Billionaire Make?

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Conversation: Baah Baah Baah

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Hilarious Conversation: Baah Baah

The Mysterious Death of Siya Kakkar: The 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Committed Suicide After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Commits Suicide Hours After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Father of 30 Children Becomes an Instant Millionaire After Digging Gemstones Worth Almost $3 Million

Father of 30 Becomes Instant Millionaire After Digging Almost $3 Million Worth of Gemstones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Epic Games Has Brought Fortnite Save The World Out Of Early Access But Theyr'e Slowing Down Development

Five Nights at Freddys Is Trending Again Because of Fake Headlines

Having A Hard Time Playing Ninjala? Here Are Some Tips To Easily Win Against Your Foes!

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season

Check Out These Cute Dishes Prepared By Fans In Anticipation of Pokemon Cafe Mix

Real Time Analytics