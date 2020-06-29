Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season

If you are an avid player of Call of Duty, then you might have heard the news that the mobile version of the game will soon release a map that has been a fan-favorite since the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

In the official Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account, you can see a very short clip of the upcoming map that will be released next season.

Even though Activision doesn't say what the map is, fans of the long-time first-player shooting game franchise can already guess what the name of the map is. You can check out the tweet below.

Hope you're not afraid of heights. pic.twitter.com/4adBh915sJ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 27, 2020 Dropping soon in the next season of #CODMobile

Activision teases Highrise map coming to Call of Duty: Mobile

If you haven't guessed it yet, the name of the map is Higrise, a multiplayer map that made its debut on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Despite the fact that only the phrase "aren't afraid of heights" was mentioned, it was more than enough information to go on as the players were able to figure it out right away.

According to Android Headlines, Activision hasn't followed up this tweet with any other details such as the release date of the map. Even before the release of the 7-second video, the Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account has already teased a still image of the map a week ago. You can chcek out the tweet here.

Highrise is "coming soon" in the next season

This likely means that the map won't be making its debut until season 8. Which could be more than a few weeks away.

For those who are not familiar with the upcoming map, it will be quite a challenge for new players. According to a news article, players must try to balance themselves as they move as it involves a lot of parkour other than aiming up and down the sights.

The article further reported that Highrise will be more complex terrain-wise as it contains a lot of obstacles like crates and walls, not to mention players will have to jump higher and farther if they want to take advantage of the less conspicuous vantage points.

That being said there are still two other multiplayer maps for this season. One of them is Tunisia, and the other is Gulag. Both of which have already been released in-game and will continue to be available for the next 10 days.

Hopefully, we can get a release date for the new map very soon.

