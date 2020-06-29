Culture

Human Workplace CEO Liz Ryan Shares Four Bad Questions You Should Stop Asking Candidates

By Urian , Jun 29, 2020 11:07 PM EDT

The CEO of Human Workplace named Liz Ryan recently went on LinkedIn and gave her two-cents about a few of the most common hiring questions. The post addresses some of the most basic questions when it comes to hiring and according to her, these could be ineffective.

 

The four bad questions

  • The first most popular question is why does the applicant want to work for the company.

  • The second question is asking the applicant what is their greatest weakness.

  • The third question is asking the opinions of their previous employers.

  • The fourth question is asking the applicant straight up why you should hire them.

Liz Ryan then explains why these are really bad questions

First question

For the first question, the applicant might not even know if they want the job yet. Both sides came to the interview in order to learn more; you invited them over to learn more about them and according to Liz, wouldn't it be the same as if the candidate asks why would you want to hire them?

The explanation behind this is that if you want to hire professionals, you might also want to show that your company is worth working for as well.

Second question

The second question is a bit flawed according to Liz because "weakness", according to her, is only an opinion and not a scientific fact. This also means that even if they really do have weaknesses, why should it be the employer's business to know? 

Liz states that it is better to ask what the applicant can bring to the job.

Third question

The rationale to the third question as mentioned by Liz is that some managers are in fact amazing leaders while some are still terrible at their jobs. This also means that just because someone is actually a boss does not mean that their own opinion matters.

Fourth question

The candidate is definitely not going to meet the other candidates for the position. As a recruiter, you should already know what you are looking for. The applicants don't.

Read Also: Best Elon Musk Books: Learn the Secrets of The Futuristic Billionaire

The recommended questions to ask instead

  • The first question should ask why the applicant is interested in the job or what part about the job is interesting to the applicant (also note something that stood out on their resume)

  • The second question should ask how the applicant will use their background and talent for this job.

  • The third question should ask what else the applicant wants to know about the job.

  • The fourth question should ask the applicant how this job could further advance their career.

Reinvention Roadmap author Liz Ryan gave her opinion about the four most common hiring questions. Although everyone has different processes when it comes to hiring, it is good to note that every person is unique and what is effective for some may not be for others.

Read Also: Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: The Mistakes that Made Him


TAG liz ryan, reinvention roadmap
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

[Success Story] Canva CEO Melanie Perkins Shares How Kitesurfing Help Her Reach Her Goals

Melanie Perkins is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, but what did she do to become so successful? Find out her success story here.

SCIENCE

Are You A Fan Of Elon Musk's Rocket Company? Check These SpaceX Launch Memorabilia Out!

SpaceX has done a lot to forward humanity's progress towards space travel. You can get some memorabilia of SpaceX's launches on Amazon.

GAMES

[Guide] How To Play Klei's Singleplayer Card Game Griftlands? Here Are A Few Tips How to Heal Health and Resolve

Interested in playing a game that's like Yu-Gi-Oh, but something totally different? Then check out Klei Games newest game Griftlands.

CULTURE

Top Celebrity Books: Learn from the Best so You can Become the Best

Jay-Z? Kobe Bryant? 50 Cent? What do they have to teach about life?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Charli D'Amelio

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral

Top 10 Failures of Elon Musk: What Mistakes did the Billionaire Make?

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Conversation: Baah Baah Baah

[Viral Video] Farmer and Goat have a Hilarious Conversation: Baah Baah

The Mysterious Death of Siya Kakkar: The 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Committed Suicide After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Siya Kakkar, 16-Year-Old Indian TikTok Star Commits Suicide Hours After Posting a Video of Her Dancing and Smiling

Father of 30 Children Becomes an Instant Millionaire After Digging Gemstones Worth Almost $3 Million

Father of 30 Becomes Instant Millionaire After Digging Almost $3 Million Worth of Gemstones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

How Elon Musk Celebrated His 49th Birthday: Fun Facts About the Billionaire

Happy Birthday, Elon Musk! Here's What the Billionaire has Achieved in His 49 Years of Existence

What Gadgets and Tech Does Elon Musk Own and Where You Can Buy Them?

Eiza Gonzalez: 5 Fun Facts Every Fan Should Know About Timothee Chamalet's Rumored GF

Real Time Analytics