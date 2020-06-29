[Viral Video] Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids Family Do Covers of The Beatles and More!

The global pandemic has definitely had a huge impact on the way people live their lives. While people are advised to stay indoors to avoid the risk of infection, people are now finding ways to keep themselves entertained despite the isolation.

A certain family that composes of a dad and his children build a band together and record their performances at home. It seems like this family was able to find the best things to do during the whole pandemic.

Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids

Looking at the channel, you'll see Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids do a lot of The Beatles covers which is usually known to many as the ultimate "dad" songs. The kids are seen playing different instruments while the daughter fronts the band.

The caption starts with a greeting introducing the Clark family. The father is known as Colt and is a professional musician. Aubree, the mom, is the person behind the camera and also works as the photographer. Together, they have homeschooled their three children even before the whole pandemic.

Currently, they're trying to keep themselves busy during their time spent at home by encouraging their kids to learn a brand new song every single day. They said that they thought it would be nice to record them and also share their progress as the series goes.

Come Together by The Beatles

One of their most popular videos is a cover of Come Together by The Beatles where the brothers amazingly play both the drums and the bass while the father sings in the background. The daughter also helps out with the vocals and uses her shaker in hand.

The family activity is very pleasant to watch and you can see how much the kids are enjoying what they are doing. The daughter is also dancing cutely upfront and you can tell she is very much enjoying her role in the band.

The drummer is also very good being able to do advanced rolls quite similar to a that you would expect of a regular drummer. The bassist is also very talented as he nails the sliding baseline that makes "Come Together" a very memorable The Beatles song.

The father, on the other hand, being a professional musician, does his guitar solo and is performing with full force along with the Quarantine Kids.

The family's most popular video is their cover of "Come Together" and has already garnered 1.1 million views on YouTube! The channel is also constantly uploading videos every once in a while when the band is able to learn a new song. Now during the quarantine, we might be able to expect more videos on a regular basis.

