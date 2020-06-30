iPhone or Android? Wonder What Phones Your Favorite Celebrities Use? Check Out This List! [2020]

Phones are considered universal. Almost everyone has a phone. Almost everyone has one. If you're one of those people still using flip phones or keypad phones, that's also pretty cool. That means the government will not be able to steal your data and are immune to hacking.

Kidding aside, cell phones are considered a necessity in today's time especially during the pandemic when being meeting up in a physical location is out of the question or when you need to do important business with a client but cannot meet him or her face-to-face.

In the world of iPhones and Androids, you have to wonder what phone is right for you. Look no further, Tom's Guide is here to help you out by providing some tips you need for your phone.

iOS is easier to use; Android gives you more choice. As both phone softwares are dominating the cellphone market, it's sometimes hard to choose between the two. If you want a phone that's easy to use, get the iPhone for the hottest apps first and the timeliest software updates. For more hardware choices, Android is for you and it's also cheaper depending what brand you purchase.

As both phone softwares are dominating the cellphone market, it's sometimes hard to choose between the two. If you want a phone that's easy to use, get the iPhone for the hottest apps first and the timeliest software updates. For more hardware choices, Android is for you and it's also cheaper depending what brand you purchase. Don't pay more than you need to for a phone . Some phones are priced OK. Some phones are just too expensive. And some are just too cheap. Before buying, make sure the features offered on the phone matches the price. If it does, then get it.

. Some phones are priced OK. Some phones are just too expensive. And some are just too cheap. Before buying, make sure the features offered on the phone matches the price. If it does, then get it. Get the right size screen. If you only use your phone for communication purposes, then a phone with a 5 and a half screen inch size should suffice. If you also use your phone to play games or stream high-resolution videos, get a bigger phone.

If you only use your phone for communication purposes, then a phone with a 5 and a half screen inch size should suffice. If you also use your phone to play games or stream high-resolution videos, get a bigger phone. Ignore camera megapixels. Along with battery life, the camera has become the most important smartphone feature. Pay attention to specs such as aperture (lower numbers are better) and special features such as dual lenses and optical image stabilization. Sometimes, the camera megapixels are not as advertised.

Along with battery life, the camera has become the most important smartphone feature. Pay attention to specs such as aperture (lower numbers are better) and special features such as dual lenses and optical image stabilization. Sometimes, the camera megapixels are not as advertised. The processor matters less than it used to. Even midrange phones now offer good-enough performance for most users. But if you want the most power for games and augmented reality, buy an Android phone with a Snapdragon 835 processor. If you want the fastest processor, get an iPhone 8, 8 Plus and an iPhone X as it is equipped with the A11 Bionic processor.

Even midrange phones now offer good-enough performance for most users. But if you want the most power for games and augmented reality, buy an Android phone with a Snapdragon 835 processor. If you want the fastest processor, get an iPhone 8, 8 Plus and an iPhone X as it is equipped with the A11 Bionic processor. Get at least 32GB of storage. Over time, you'll find yourself storing more pictures, more documents and more applications on your phone.

Now that you know some of the tips, here are some phones that celebrities are fond of using.

Read Also: 3 Best 5G Phones 2020 and Guide on Choosing Your Internet Provider

For those who aren't familiar who Anthony Joshua is, he is a heavyweight boxing champion. The iPhone XS is equipped with 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR. The iPhone XS is also IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes) and has 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and a 7MP TrueDepth front camera.

Harry Edward Kane MBE is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the England national team. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1440 x 2960 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-Core (4x2.8 GHz & 4x1.7GHz), Adreno 630 processor. And has an internal memory of 128GB and a RAM of 6GB.

Did you know that Wonder Woman is an ambassador for the Chinese brand? The Huawei P20 Pro has 6.1" inch, AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 3 cameras containing the following specs: Triple: 40 MP (f/1.8, 27 mm, 1/1.7", OIS) + 20 MP (f/1.6, 27 mm) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 80 mm), Leica optics, 3x optical zoom, phase detection and laser autofocus, LED flash.

Conor Anthony McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer as well as a former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion. The iPhone 8 Plus has a screen size of 5.5-inch Retina HD LCD display and is water and dust resistant.

David Américo Ortiz Arias, nicknamed "Big Papi", is a Dominican-American former professional baseball designated hitter and first baseman who played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, primarily with the Boston Red Sox. Even though this phone is considered to be old, the 32GB storage was impressive during the day of its release.

Read Also: 3 Best Phones For Seniors 2020: Features and Specs You Need to Consider Before Buying

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.