[Review] Car Enthusiast Shares First Driving Experience with 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Prototypes

If you think cars should only be in one color, then you could not be further from the truth. In some unique cases, there are certain vehicles that look good with two colors or more. But if your vehicle looks like an artwork from an art museum, then you must be referring to the new BMW M3 and M4 Prototype.

The BMW Prototypes Specs

According to Car and Driver, the 2021 protoypes are powered by the company's S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine that will be offered in two forms namely the entry-level and competition-level.

In the article, it further stated that entry-level version will have 473 horsepower and a six-speed manual gearbox, while the Competition model will get an extra 30 horsepower, to make up for the extra weight of the mandatory ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission.

Chief Executive Officer of BMW M Markus Flash says that each BMW M automobile is equipped with motorsport technology on the road.

"The new BMW M3 Sedan and the new BMW M4 Coupe embody this principle in a particularly intensive way, because both models stand unmistakably in the tradition of the most successful touring car worldwide." he added emphasizing the cars' superiority from its predecessors in terms of its performance as noted by BMW Blog.

Both models are rear-wheel-drive only, but down the road, the automatic Competition model will become available with a heavily rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

Driver's Experience

Georg Kacher from Car Magazine UK has nothing but positive remarks for the new prototype saying that the turn-in is as brisk and positive as ever.

"If anything, the feedback is now meatier, marginally more positive, better grounded. This is the result of changes to more than just the steering itself; congenial partners include redesigned suspension, tuned kinematics, recalibrated springs and dampers, thicker anti-roll bars and notably tauter mounting points all round." Kacher added.

Dirk Häcker, the Head of Development M Automobiles commented that the engineers saw potential for noticeable progress in the steering behavior and worked intensively, among other things, with additional stiffeners in the front-end, new wheel suspensions and, modifications to the suspension and damping, all in an effort to pave way for the next generation of vehicles.

"With the Competition versions of the new BMW M3 Sedan and new BMW M4 Coupe, we are addressing maximum dynamics in regards power development and transfer - initially with classic rear-wheel drive and, at a later date, also in conjunction with the latest version of our four-wheel drive system M xDrive." Häcker noted.

2021 BMW M3 and M4 Prototypes Price

Entry-level pricing is expected to stay around $70,000 for starters, and the car will likely come to market at the beginning of 2021. The new M3 and M4 will continue to compete with the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Mercedes-AMG C63, Audi RS5, and Lexus RC F.

You can check out the video below for a better look and how it performs on the track.

