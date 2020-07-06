Build Your Medieval Kingdom and Defend It in the Upcoming Game Manor Lords

If you are looking for a medieval-themed strategy game that also allows you to build your own medieval settlement from scratch, then the upcoming game Manor Lords is for you.

Developed and produced by Polish solo developer Slavic Magic, Manor Lords combines deep, organic and realistic city building with large scale, tactical battles and will be released Fall 2020 on Steam as noted by Kotaku.au. You can check out the game's trailer below.

Read Also: This Teenager Wasted His Family's Life Savings On In-Game Purchases In PUBG Mobile

Manor Lords game features

In the aforementioned description, Manor Lords will feature organic city building, historical realism, and large scale battles which will be elaborated one by one.

Organic Citybuilding

According to Eurogamer.net, This game aims to provide a gridless, organic city-building experience with full freedom of placement and rotation. The building process is motivated by the growth of real medieval towns and villages, where major trade routes and landscapes often influenced how the settlement shaped and developed.

Historical Realism

Although there is no specific date on when the game seems to have been set, judging from the buildings, it seems to be situated sometime between 11th to 15th century Europe.

Which means you'll be transported to the good old days where fields must be plowed by a team of oxen, or where iron bloomed in a bloomery. And just like a real village, each season comes with its own challenges such as famine and war as explained by the game's homepage.

Large Scale Battles

Not all strategic battle games are created equal which is one of the reasons why this game tries to recreate real-life battles with large scale unit formations, morale, flanking, fatigue, weather and equipment all coming into play. If you make use of your positoning, even a small troop can defeat an army.

You can expect the cavalry, fortifications, units on walls, gunpowder and siege engines (trebuchets!) in the final version of the game as they are currently a work in progress.

Frequently Asked Questions on the Early Access of the Game

Obviously, it will be some time before the game will have a full version as it is just coming from a single developer which took him or her at least three years before it was finally released with a lot of feedback and playtesting.

The game will be in Early Access Mode from a span of one to two years which will be updated regularly.

As of the moment, the Early Access version includes citybuilding and management gameplay, AI opponents and diplomacy, a 2 kilometer square map with more than 50 regions to conquer, and infantry battles.

As a single developer, he or she is going to need all the help that he/she can get. That is why the developer has already established a community on the game's subreddit, Instagram and Twitter account.

"Fans already started sharing their ideas and opinions, and they're already being implemented into the game. I plan to create a discord server after the launch of early access, too. I know that together with the help of the community I can adapt, improvise, overcome, and create the game we all want to play." said the Polish developer.

Read Also: [Guide, Tips, Demo] How to Play Marvel's Iron Man VR And Get All The Trophies

TAG Manor Lords

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.