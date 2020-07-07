Tech
The Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models 2020
The latest iPad Pro models from Apple, which are the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch models, are the first iPad Pro models to abandon the audio jack altogether. You won't be able to plug in your favorite wired earphones into the tablet directly. Additionally, the latest models have stopped using the Lightning port and replaced it with a USB-C port, which means you won't be able to use Lightning earphones with the latest models.
If you're looking to use a pair of wired earphones with an iPad Pro, you will need to have a pair of USB-C earphones. There aren't that many options for audio devices that connect using USB-C, but there are enough that gives a variety of choices for different people.
The Best Earphones For iPads In 2020
Here are the best USB-C earphones you can use with your iPad that you can buy right now on Amazon:
Deep Bass USB-C Earbuds, Ergonomic Hi-Fi Type C Headphones, Low Profile Soft Touch, Noise Isolating USB C Earphones, Microphone/Inline Ctrl - for Pixel 2/3/4/XL, iPad Pro 2018, Note 10/+/5G and More
The Alleeco USB-C earphones are the earphones that will look like the right pick at first sight. The earphones have a low-profile design that won't catch people's attention immediately, but the earphones have the quality that most people look for with earphones.
Something about these earphones is that it fits comfortably in the ear. There are three earbud sizes included with the earphones, which means you can have them more snug or loose.
The earphones have a braided wire that is resistant to most damage. There is also passive noise cancellation and in-line buttons and a microphone, which means these earphones have the essentials of what you need with earphones.
USB C Headphone, MANKIW Wired in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, Hi-Fi Stereo Bass Noise Cancelling Type C Headphones Compatible with Google Pixel 3/2/XL, Huawei, Essential Phone
These MANKIW wired USB-C earphones have a design that looks modern. The soft form-factor and the lightweight build of the earbuds make it comfortable to have in your ear. The earbuds are soft, so you'll enjoy having them on for hours during exercise or work.
There is a 9mm bass moving-coil speaker and a 6mm high-pitched moving-coil speaker, which means the sound that it outputs is high quality. You will enjoy listening to the music if they live up to what they claim to be. The microphone included offers clear audio, and it has noise reduction.
USB Type C Earphones Stereo in Ear Earbuds Headphones with Microphone Bass Earbud with Mic and Volume Control By CKLYYL Compatible with Google Pixel 2/XL, Xiaomi, Huawei and More
The CKLYYL earphones are a high enough quality to deserve a consideration when you're looking to buy USB-C earphones. These earphones look sleek, and the earphones are comfortable to wear. They will be earphones that many people will like.
Inside the earphones are advanced chips that will put this pair of earphones at the same level as the best earphones when it comes to sound free of distortion. The anti-wrap copper wire in the earphones has a high endurance. These earphones are one of the better choices you can pick right now.
2020's Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models
