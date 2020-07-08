Trending News
Is the Death of Charles Chiang, CEO of Taiwan-Based MSI, Part of a Plot?
At 56 years old, Charles Chiang, CEO and president of Taiwanese components manufacturer Micro-Star International (MSI) has died after falling from a building.
According to an article from FPS Review, an employee found multiple bruises and fractures and cerebral plasmosis spillover on Chiang's body.
"The status of taking the drug and the reason for the suicide are still under investigation, but the family members have no objection to the cause of death and immediately handle the matter," added the article which was machine-translated from ETtoday.
The report also added that there were heart-related drugs in his office. CCTV footage showed that Chang walked alone to the 7th floor before the accident happened.
Taiwanese media reported that Chiang died after falling out of the 7th floor of a building. The CEO was found unconscious in the company's car park and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.
His death is still being investigated by the police. As of this writing, no statements have been made by either the police or his family.
What can be confirmed is that he was having family problems because of the relocation, but the 56-year-old CEO did not express any thoughts about dying or suicide.
Read Also: [Digital Nomad Essentials] How to Choose the Right Slim Laptop: ASUS, Acer, MSI
Sheng-Chang Chiang's Journey in MSI
Not much is noted about Chiang's life other than the fact he took his Master's Degree in National Chiao Tung University, and had previously served as an associate for Yangzhi Technology.
Founded in 1986, PC Gamer noted that he first joined in 1999 as Vice President of Engineering. In 2010 he became general manager of the company's Desktop Platform Business Division, before moving up to his latest position in January 2019.
Dr. Ian Cuttress, a writer for AnandTech elaborated in his article on how insightful and patient he was when listening to the ramblings of the industry and how he perceived the industry with his wisdom.
"I have had the pleasure of meeting with him quite frequently in my trips to Taiwan and Computex, as well as an extensive HQ tour when MSI's gaming brand was first starting - we discussed the upcoming emergence of virtual reality and how MSI wanted to create the world's first VR-ready notebook," wrote Cuttress.
"Having been a part of the company for more than 20 years, he made outstanding contributions and was admired by his colleagues," MSI's statement said as noted by Kotaku.au.
MSI has been a major sponsor in the esports space having signed deals with the likes of ESL and BlizzCon.
The press release further added that he was a respected leader in the company that helped paved the way for the success of the brand and will be missed by his team.
Read Also: MSI's New RTX 2080 Ti is Here and Trying to Claim the Championship Title: Should Nvidia's Titan RTX be worried?
Related Articles
Want To Get Into League Of Legends But Don't Know How? Here's Some Tips For You!
League of Legends is a popular MOBA game, but is it easy to get into? If you want to get into it, here are some tips for you to follow so you can get good at the game quickly!
[Digital Nomad Essentials] Which Slim Laptop Works Best for You? ASUS, Acer, and MSI
If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.
Gamer's Dream Come True: Quad-Core Zen 2 Processor for Just $99! AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Now Affordable!
AMD has just recently decided to drop the prices of their quad-core Zen 2 processor, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100! How is AMD dropping their prices even more?
Nvidia's Titan RTX Could Be in Trouble: The New MSI RTX 2080 Ti is here!
MSI has introduced a new RTX 2080 Ti and is planning to take over the title that Nvidia currently holds. Should the Titan RTX be worried?
Gaming Laptops of April 2020: Acer Predator, MSI GF65, and Dell G5
What do the Acer Predator Helios 300, the CUK MSI GF65, and the Dell G5 15 all have in common? Which one of them is the best?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement
Many basement startups went on to achieve huge success, and we will look at some of the main ones in this article.
SCIENCE
CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure
After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.
GAMES
An Uncommon Traversal Animation Has Been Discovered In The PS4 Game Marvel's Spider-Man
Marvel's Spider-Man for the PS4 has been out for more than a year now, but players are still discovering new things such as this rare traversal feature.