How To

Here Are Some of the Best Earphones You Can Buy for Online Meetings

By CaseQ. , Jul 08, 2020 03:39 AM EDT

In this time of pandemic, online meetings and video conferences are now more important than ever as they are one of the most practical options for business to continue as usual. 

But some of the issues aside from Internet connection that present a challenge in conducting online meetings and video conferences is the sound that the earphone gives off. Is the quality good enough? Can the background noise be erased so that you can hear the participants better?

Here are some options that you can get the next time you need good earphones for your meeting. 

Read Also: How to Choose the Best Earphones for Music


Apple AirPods Pro

Apple Airpods Pro
(Photo : Apple)

If you are looking for an upgrade to the already expensive Apple Airpods, you can get the Pro version. Not only does the pro version have an active noise cancellation feature, but it also has a transparency mode that allows you to hear the outside world instead of drowning in the music. The Apple Airpods Pro is also sweat and water resistant. You can listen up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. 


Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
(Photo : Samsung)

If Apple has Airpods, then Samsung has Galaxy Buds Plus. Not only is this cheaper, but it is also powered by   AKG, which provide a balanced and natural sound with superb dynamic range and exceptional accuracy, which means every word and note you listen to sound stellar. Just like the Airpods, you can control how much surrounding noise you let in thanks to Ambient Aware. This is also equipped with fast charging as you get an hour of music after charging for only 3 minutes. 


Jabra 75t

Jabra Elite 75t
(Photo : Jabra)

Thanks to the enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you, you can now listen to every detail of your video conference. With the latest pioneering technology, the Jabra Elite 75t tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile. MySound makes the music you love even better. Listening time can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. Plus, the handy charging case gives you a total of up to 28 hours battery. 


Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
(Photo : Sennheiser)

Perhaps the most expensive of the bunch, owners can now enjoy unrivalled stereo sound created by Sennheiser's unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers. For a truly immersive experience, there is an active noise cancellation and focus on the deep bass the natural mids and the clear treble. You can enjoy up to 7 hours listening time that can be extended up to 28 hours with the charging case. 


Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro
(Photo : Soundcore)

The Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earphones are recommended by 10 Grammy Award winning producers as the sound is delivered with impeccable depth and nuance. You get an 8-hour listening time and with 4 microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction, your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a seamless hands-free experience.


Read Also: 3 Best Bluetooth Earbuds 2020: How To Choose The Right One For You [5 Things to Keep in Mind]


TAG Apple, AirPods, Apple AirPods, Samsung, Sennheiser, Jabra, Soundcore Liberty, Soundcore

Related Articles

Although the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was accidentally leaked a few days ago by Samsung Russia that was noted by Max Weinbach, it looks like that the new phone has been confirmed and will make its debut on August 5.

Check Out The Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Its Price and Specs

Although the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was accidentally leaked a few days ago by Samsung Russia that was noted by Max Weinbach, it looks like that the new phone has been confirmed and will make its debut on August 5.
Stand out without having to use the popular Apple Airpods.

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

Stand out without having to use the popular Apple Airpods.
The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.

2020's Best Earphones for the Latest iPad Pro Models

The iPad models that were released recently have gotten rid of the audio jack. The lack of an audio jack means if you want to use earphones with your iPad, you'll need ones that connect using a USB-C connector. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon.
Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.

Choose the Best Earphones for Music That's Right for You

Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.
Here are a few other problems Samsung is experiencing.

Experiencing a Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You're Not Alone

Here are a few other problems Samsung is experiencing.
A patent has been circulating the internet that shows that Apple is working on a fingerprint scanner that's placed inside the screen. Could it be implemented into the iPhone 12 or a later model?

Patent Leak Shows Apple Working on In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner As Possible iPhone 12 Feature

A patent has been circulating the internet that shows that Apple is working on a fingerprint scanner that's placed inside the screen. Could it be implemented into the iPhone 12 or a later model?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Upgrade Your Zoom Experience with the New MmHmm!

Tired of your boring Zoom meetings? The new MmHmm makes things more interesting!

SCIENCE

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

GAMES

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

Pokemon GO turns four this month and the game is stronger than ever. As Niantic hoped, the game has not lost its player base.

CULTURE

Wolverine: Not MCU Ready Says Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo

Endgame's director Joe Russo wants to respect the time and effort that was put into the current iteration of Wolverine we have in the film, so the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to refrain from using the character for a while.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is Four: Earned $3.6 Billion to Celebrate!

Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement

Top Tech Companies That Began Life in a Basement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Check Out The Rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Its Price and Specs

Person with mask using MacBook

The Mac ThiefQuest Ransomware Proves All Computers Can Be Infected

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

Complete Apple Kit: Best Earphones for Your iPhones

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

Choose the Best Earphones for Music That's Right for You

Meetings Made Easy: The Best Earphones Money Can Buy

Real Time Analytics