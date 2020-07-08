Here Are Some of the Best Earphones You Can Buy for Online Meetings

In this time of pandemic, online meetings and video conferences are now more important than ever as they are one of the most practical options for business to continue as usual.

But some of the issues aside from Internet connection that present a challenge in conducting online meetings and video conferences is the sound that the earphone gives off. Is the quality good enough? Can the background noise be erased so that you can hear the participants better?

Here are some options that you can get the next time you need good earphones for your meeting.

If you are looking for an upgrade to the already expensive Apple Airpods, you can get the Pro version. Not only does the pro version have an active noise cancellation feature, but it also has a transparency mode that allows you to hear the outside world instead of drowning in the music. The Apple Airpods Pro is also sweat and water resistant. You can listen up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.





If Apple has Airpods, then Samsung has Galaxy Buds Plus. Not only is this cheaper, but it is also powered by AKG, which provide a balanced and natural sound with superb dynamic range and exceptional accuracy, which means every word and note you listen to sound stellar. Just like the Airpods, you can control how much surrounding noise you let in thanks to Ambient Aware. This is also equipped with fast charging as you get an hour of music after charging for only 3 minutes.





Thanks to the enhanced 4-microphone call technology which filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you, you can now listen to every detail of your video conference. With the latest pioneering technology, the Jabra Elite 75t tailors your music to suit your individual hearing profile. MySound makes the music you love even better. Listening time can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. Plus, the handy charging case gives you a total of up to 28 hours battery.





Perhaps the most expensive of the bunch, owners can now enjoy unrivalled stereo sound created by Sennheiser's unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers. For a truly immersive experience, there is an active noise cancellation and focus on the deep bass the natural mids and the clear treble. You can enjoy up to 7 hours listening time that can be extended up to 28 hours with the charging case.





The Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earphones are recommended by 10 Grammy Award winning producers as the sound is delivered with impeccable depth and nuance. You get an 8-hour listening time and with 4 microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction, your voice is isolated and transmitted in high-clarity for a seamless hands-free experience.





