Best Circulation Fans for the Summer

By Casey Q. , Jul 10, 2020 03:25 AM EDT

It's summer. It's hot. Even as I write this article, I'm sweating my socks off. Don't we all just wish we can be in an air-conditioned room 24/7? 

But the only problem with that is that electricity's expensive. Everyone's got bills to pay. So, what's the next best alternative? Buy an electric fan. Or a circulation fan if you want to call it that. 

It's cheaper and it saves more energy. Hooray for Mother Earth. So, here are some electric fans that you might want to consider getting to keep yourself cool during this scorching weather. 

Best Overall: Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator

Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator
(Photo : Vornado)

The Vornado 660 Large Air Circulator circulates the air more effectively thanks to its powerful vortex and has has a multi-directional airflow using the chrome glide bar that allows you to direct the air. The 4-speed push-button controls are easy to use and are conveniently located on the top of the circulator. 

Best Splurge- Dyson Pure Cool, TP01 Air Purifier & Fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier & Fan
(Photo : Dyson)

Good news for those who are worrying about dust circulation. This Dyson air circulating fan also includes a purifier. The HEPA filter removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander. Thanks to Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow of purified air throughout the whole room. Not only does this have a sleep-timer with 10 air speed settings, but this is also asthma and allergy friendly as the second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds. 


Lasko Cyclone Pivoting Floor Fan

Lasko Cyclone Pivoting Floor Fan
(Photo : Lasko)

The Lasko Cyclone Pivoting Floor Fan has an aerodynamic blade and swirling grill design combine for power and performance matched. The fan has three whisper quiet- high performance speeds and has an adjustable fan head that pivots and locks in place for precision comfort. This fan is also lightweight with easy carry handle for convenient portability. 

Best Design- Vornado VFAN Vintage Air Circulator Fan

Vornado VFAN Vintage Air Circulator Fan
(Photo : Vornado)

The Vornado VFAN utilizes Vornado's signature Vortex air circulation to more effectively move air throughout the entire room that is equipped with an adjustable tilt head that allows you to direct the air where you need it. One of the reasons this fan is considered vintage is because of its design from the original 1945 Vornadofan. The 3-speed manual control is easy to use and allows you to dial in your comfort. 


Best Oscillating- Pelonis Oscillating Pedestal Fan

Pelonis Fan
(Photo : Pelonis)

Thanks to a specially-designed digital DC motor to reduce noise, the Pelonis fan features 5 aviation blades for more power, and 26 speeds design from Pelonis Air professional department suggests that people of different ages use different wind speeds for better health. 

