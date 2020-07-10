Reviews

Back to the Past With Hero8 As GoPro Turns It Into a $249 Webcam!

By Urian , Jul 10, 2020 06:03 AM EDT

American technology and camera manufacturing company GoPro is giving the Hero8 Black its newest feature yet: the webcamGoPro will be updating the camera's internal software system, equipping it with webcam sensors and other related assets to it.

Back to the Past with Hero8 as GoPro Turns it into a $249 Webcam!
(Photo : Screenshot From AuthenTech - Ben Schmanke Official YouTube Channel)
Back to the Past with Hero8 as GoPro Turns it into a $249 Webcam!

As of now, the company has only released a beta version of it, establishing the test runs that Hero8 Black will be undergoing. People who use the GoPro camera will be attaching a USB cable to the Hero8 Black and connecting it to another device, preferably a desktop or laptop device. The camera will then function as a webcam as the aforementioned steps are done.

Before this brand new feature was embedded into the camera, users had to utilize many wires (dongles) and cables (HDMI, VGA, etc.) to connect it into their laptops or computers.


The New Software

This new software update by the profound camera manufacturing company now allows people to use their personal cameras in various video conference platforms such as Google Meet, Discord, Zoom, and many more.

If one were to use the Hero8 Black as a webcam for applications on Google Chrome, it is able to function with computer programs from the popular web browser such as Skype, GoToMeeting, BlueJeans, and many others.

With its wide-screen lens and high-quality megapixels, this GoPro camera is sure to display excellent video quality in the video recordings of its owners. Due to the recent global event that is known to be the coronavirus disease, most businesses and firms have switched to at-home work styles.

This resulted in the incessant purchasing of webcams everywhere. As online workplaces and working at home became a regular thing globally, webcams were in significant demand. Prominent electronics companies such as Microsoft and Logitech sold a majority of their webcams and other related products.


Read Also: Is Cloud Security Safe? Major Firms Are Having Problems


The Camera

HDMI cables that served as adapters to digital and DSLR cameras also saw an increase in sales because of this sudden phenomenon. Camera manufacturing companies, GoPro included, have devised ways to reconfigure the internal software systems of their products to be able to cater to the webcam needs of the general working public.

One of the ways that these manufacturers have developed is to create USB ports for cameras so that these cameras can be connected to laptops and computers. These devices, after all, have more USB ports than HDMI ones. People also own more USB cables than HDMI adapters.

This innovative design, in turn, paved the way for a solution in this department of the sports camera. GoPro has priced the Hero8 Black with a cheap price of $249. This is considered to be one of the most inexpensive products that the American company has to offer because the basic price range of their cameras is from $499 to $799.

The $249 camera does not only function as a sports camera that can capture and record fast-moving objects and people. This is because, as stated earlier, the Hero8 Black also functions as a webcam that users can now use for work and school purposes.


Read Also: [Viral Video] Shadow-Jutsu? New Technology in Singapore Can Make Energy From Shadows!

TAG GoPro, hero 8, webcam, Hero 8 Black, GoPro News

Related Articles

Video conferences and online meetings have become the new normal in this pandemic. But sometimes, the laptop camera simply just won't suffice. In order for you to see more ther person's face more clearly, you need to invest more in good-quality web cameras.

These Are the Best Webcams for Your Work-From-Home Video Calls

Video conferences and online meetings have become the new normal in this pandemic. But sometimes, the laptop camera simply just won't suffice. In order for you to see more ther person's face more clearly, you need to invest more in good-quality web cameras.
For those new to content creation and streaming, these might be the best cameras for you.

Best Cameras for Computers: Proper Recording for Creating Content and Streaming

For those new to content creation and streaming, these might be the best cameras for you.
WATCH! If you're curious as to what getting melted by Lava looks like, a GoPro that survived being engulfed might be able to give you answers!

[VIDEO] What does Getting Melted by Lava Look Like? GoPro that Survived Brings Back Amazing Footage

WATCH! If you're curious as to what getting melted by Lava looks like, a GoPro that survived being engulfed might be able to give you answers!
GoPro CEO Nick Woodman believes that the upcoming GoPro Hero 6, which he described as

GoPro Hero 6 'Is Gonna Be Bitchin', CEO Says

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman believes that the upcoming GoPro Hero 6, which he described as "bitchin", will be a huge success.
GoPro's latest product, the Hero 5 Black definitely exceeds buyers' expectations. Aside from retaining the beloved features from Hero 4, this new camera is beefed up with game changing uses that make action-packed moments more vivid.

GoPro Hero 5 Black Is The Best Action Camera Of 2017

GoPro's latest product, the Hero 5 Black definitely exceeds buyers' expectations. Aside from retaining the beloved features from Hero 4, this new camera is beefed up with game changing uses that make action-packed moments more vivid.
GoPro laid off seven percent of its workforce in January of 2016, but the layoffs in November were more severe. The company cut 15 percent of its employees, completely shuttered its entertainment division and president Tony Bates.

GoPro Cuts 270 Jobs To Reduce Operating Expenses For 2017

GoPro laid off seven percent of its workforce in January of 2016, but the layoffs in November were more severe. The company cut 15 percent of its employees, completely shuttered its entertainment division and president Tony Bates.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

VR-Controlled Robots Stocking Shelves in Japan Convenience Stores

In a certain chain of Japanese convenience stores, robots that are controlled by people in VR will be stocking shelves instead of regular employees.

SCIENCE

Spotted in Deep Space: Never Before Seen Four Mystery Objects

A few mysterious objects that haven't been seen until now have recently been spotted in deep space thanks to massive radio telescopes.

GAMES

Learn the Ropes of Assembling a Car Like a Mechanic in Wrench

You can read all the manuals and watch hours of video, but nothing beats hands-on wrench-turning experience if you want to get better at understanding how your car works.

TECH

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Will Fund a Universal Basic Income Experiment to Help Millions

The CEO and co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey is contributing millions to an experiment that will involve universal basic income.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Driverless car from WeRide

Chinese Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturer WeRide Starts Testing Cars Without Drivers

Pink Snow

Strange Weather: Why Did Snow in the Italian Alps Turn Pink?

Sony

What Could the Future Hold After Sony's $250M Investment in Epic Games?

Ford Police Interceptor 2020

Black Employees Working at Ford Want The Car Manufacturer to Stop Making Police Vehicles

Jumanji: The Next Level

Are You a Fan? ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Is $200M Away From the Billion-Dollar Mark

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

Blaux Portable AC Review: New Prices, Revised Shipping Dates

Do You Need A Wireless Mouse For Working At Home? Here Are 3 Mice You Should Consider

Best Microphones for Meetings: Perfect for Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, and More

Expand Your Screen Space: 3 Best Portable Computer Monitors For Your Laptop In 2020

Back to the Past With Hero8 As GoPro Turns It Into a $249 Webcam!

Real Time Analytics