Here Are the Best Bug Zappers

Everyone has a fear of something. For me, it's bugs. Creepy little things. Very dangerous too to the point where they can spread diseases that can kill you without even knowing it. 

Bugs are able to thrive almost anywhere, especially right now since it's summer time. So, if you're wondering which bug zappers are recommended indoors and/or outdoors, then you've come to the right article. 

Here are some bug zappers that are available in the market right now:

Best Overall for Outdoor: Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer

Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer
(Photo : Flowtron)

The Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer has an advanced electronic insect Control that emits ultraviolet (UV) light that can kill bugs spanning a radius of one acre. Intended for outdoor use, this can also repel pesticides and can be usd as animal repellant decoys. It is enclosed in durable polycarbonate, so it won't rust when exposed to the elements. 

Black Flag BZ-40 40-Watt Outdoor Bug Zapper

Black Flag BZ-40 40-Watt Outdoor Bug Zapper
(Photo : Black Flag)

Similar to the Flowtron BK-40D, this Black Flag product has the capacity to produce 5500 volts of power with UV white light that can attract and kill the insects spanning up to an acre. But this product is energy efficient as it uses 30% less energy than most other bug zappers and provides 20% more bulb life with superior brightness. The Black Flag BZ-40-40 Outdoor Bug Zapper includes mosquito Octenol lure with 30-day continuous release. 

Best Cordless- Stinger Cordless Rechargable Insect Zapper

Stinger Cordless Rechargable
(Photo : Stinger)

Admit it. Wires these days are a hassle. We have already living in a world where majority of consumer technology has become wireless. This Stinger Cordless Rechargable Insect Zapper is perfect for cmaping outdoors where sockets barely exist. This model has a replacable Black UV light that covers up to 625 square feet. This has a 3.5 hour run time before needing to charge it again. The Stinger Cordless Insect Zapper includes 1 Nosquito Octenol Lure.

Best Rechargeable Racket: Zap-It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket

Zap-It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket
(Photo : Zap-It!)

And sometimes, we just love to kill bugs the old-fashioned way- silently with stealth which makes this racket perfect for you. This 4000-volt grid racket lets you elimintae flies and mosquitoes instantly. Like a smartphone, this racket also features ultra-fast USB charging. If you can't see, you can equip the super bright LED light on your bug zapper. Just press the activation button on your bug zapper racket, and you're ready to slay some bugs.


Best Bulb: GLOUE Bug Zapper Light Bulb

GLOUE Bug Zapper Light Bulb
(Photo : GLOUE)

There are instances where people get paranoid to the extent they will place one in every light bulb they can find. Better safe than sorry. Then, this GLOUE Bug Zapper Light bulb is for you. 

The light bulb emits 365-420nm wavelength that attracts insects and kills them with ease. The GLOUE light blub is made of eco-friendly material and chemical-free. You can place them where pesticides can't be sprayed like kitchens and hospitals. Did I mention this is completely harmless to human and pets?

