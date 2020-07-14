Tech
Clean Your House With the Future: The 3 Best Robot Vacuums in 2020
New innovative devices that people come up with and create are meant to spark people's desire for something that they didn't know they wanted before. However, if you're interested in buying a robot vacuum, you will most likely need one to help them clean.
It doesn't matter if you're looking to reduce the number of chores you have to do, spend more time with your friends and family, or worry about how much pet hair is around your house, a robot vacuum will be an excellent help.
The Best Robot Vacuums In 2020
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base and Wi-Fi Home Mapping, with XL Capacity Dust Bin, in Black
You won't be able to hand having a robot vacuum without a self-emptying bin once you own one that does. The Wi-Fi-enabled Shark IQ robot vacuum has its problems, but it comes at a great value, and it comes with a self-emptying bin. In the Shark app, you'll turn Alexa support on, schedule when the robot vacuum cleans, mark off-limits zones on a floor map, and change the cleaning mode.
The Shark IQ robot vacuum will automatically dock at the base to unload its bin thanks to a specially-developed algorithm, which will work if you have kids that leave crumbs everywhere and a dog that sheds often. There is also a self-cleaning roller brush integrated into it. This robot vacuum is worth the price, even if it's so you don't have to empty the bin of a robot vacuum that doesn't leave its bin itself.
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000Pa Super-Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets, Black
If you want an effective robot vacuum, but also slim and attractive, then the Eufy 11S Max is the robot vacuum for you. It has a suction power that measures up to about 2 kilopascals, which means it has more power than most older push vacuums. There are enhanced infrared and drop sensors so that it won't run into any problems while it attempts to navigate your home.
The Eufy 11S Max uses bounce navigation, which means it bounces off your walls as it moves around instead of using a house map. But if you're not a fan of pairing another device to your smartphone, this robot vacuum will be the one for you.
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
People will still recommend iRobot's reliable and affordable Roomba 690 robot vacuum whenever it goes on sale. The unique Dirt Detect feature by iRobot helps the robot vacuum find where the significantly dirty parts of your house are and goes over them twice. There are many features that the Roomba 690 has that the more expensive Roombas have, such as the invisible wall barrier system and the accessible app.
