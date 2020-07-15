Tech
The 3 Best Wireless Intercoms For Smart Homes in 2020
Every savvy homeowner of today knows the way of the future is owning a smart home. When you add technology to your home, whether it's video, audio, a robot, or something else entirely, it will be a significant help to reduce the number of burdens that you take on as a homeowner. Your daily tasks will become much easier once you convert your house into a smart home.
You might want to increase the security you have in your home, or maybe you have a business based in your home, and you need a way to communicate with others on the other side of the building without moving far from your work area. Setting up a wireless intercom for your smart home can help you with that and much more.
Best Wireless Intercoms For Smart Homes In 2020
LaView Wireless Video Doorbell, Wi-Fi Door Bell Camera, Peephole Camera with LED Touch Screen, Wire-Free/Rechargeable Battery/Night Vision/Two-Way Audio/Mobile View
It's becoming more popular to own a video doorbell, which has led to a drop in price and improvements to the technology. The LaView video doorbell offers many features that other video doorbells have but at a more affordable price. It comes with a video monitor that can receive the feed from the included peephole camera.
When you use this wireless intercom system, you'll be able to see and hear and talk to people at your door. You will also receive a notification whenever the motion detector senses something in front of your door.
It might be confusing to install the peephole camera, but you'll quickly realize that this affordable option is worth the money when you get this wireless intercom system working.
Read More: Explore Space From Home: Best Home Telescopes for Stargazing in 2020
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation
Having a video doorbell is something that many deem essential for a smart home. The Ring doorbell is a security-focused video doorbell that is used as a standard to compare other video doorbells against.
The Ring doorbell is fairly customizable with how it works with the other components of the whole system. It will give you video and audio connectivity from your smartphone to your front door when you use it on its own. While using it, you'll hear and see whoever is at your front door, and you can even talk to them through the built-in speaker.
You can check on the Ring doorbell's feed remotely whenever you want, making it an excellent choice if you're always out of your home. There is also a motion detection feature that can alert you if there's motion detected in front of your door.
Guardline Wireless Intercom System. Top Rated Set For Home or Office. Loud & Crystal Clear Digital Sound. Easy Setup. Portable & Expandable. Two Way Monitor Mode. Whole House Multi Room Coverage.
This wireless intercom system looks like it came from the future, but it's actually from a small business based in Seattle.
The Guardline wireless intercom system is easy to set up, and you can do it in less than 2 minutes. The intercom range is a far 500 feet, which will be enough for the majority of homes.
Read More: Clean Your House With the Future: The 3 Best Robot Vacuums in 2020
