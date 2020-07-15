Here Are the Best Key Finders

Lost your keys? That's OK. That's natural. But here's the million-dollar question: are you going to retrace your steps on where you last placed them taking how many minutes or hours of your precious time? Or are you willing to get yourself a key tracker so that the next time it happens, you won't have to waste your time again.

If you're planning to save money, then that's alright too. But if you're willing to make an investment, then hrere are some key trackers that you could use right now.

Key trackers aren't that expensive, so buying one isn't necessarily a problem. Created for those who value high performance, durability and strong design, the Tile Pro is equipped with a very powerful Bluetooth tracker. The Tile Pro is not just limited to finding your keys, it can locate other things as well within 400 feet. All you have to do is use your smartphone to do so. The tile app remembers when and where you left something behind.





There's not much difference from the two except the fact that this model is discontinued and that it's cheaper from the product above. But, it works the same way. If you can't find your phone, simply double press the button on your tile mate to make your phone ring even on silent. This product is also water-resistant. In the same way, you can use your smartphone to make your tile mate ring when it's nearby and even enlist help in the tile community should that tile really be lost.

Thanks to its advanced radio technology, you'll be able to locate your items up to 98 feet away as it can also penetrate through walls, doors, and other furniture. With 4 color-coded receivers to attach keys, wallet, remote, glasses, phones, dog collars or other things that are easy lost through the provided keyrings, you can press the matching button to locate them conveniently. Once you press to locate, all you have to do is follow the sound and the light the device emits.

Among all the products listed here, this is by far the loudest and covers the most area to find your misplaced items of them all. Not only is the loudest, but it can also cover up to 300 feet with a battery lasts up to 18 months. The product consists of two KeyRingers - either KeyRinger calls the other.

Although all key finders have the same function, what makes the Orbit Key Finder different from the rest is that it allows you to take the perfect selfie or group shot every time. Simply set up your phone, stand back and use the Orbit as a selfie remote.

