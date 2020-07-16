How To

Here Are Some of the Best Smoothie Makers You Can Buy for Summer

By CaseQ. , Jul 16, 2020

It's summer and it's scorching hot. After a long day at work, we just wanna stay at home, and catch a few zzz's. But not without a cold smoothie to satisfy your thirst. 

But if you want to start saving, why not make your own smoothies instead of buying them? But to do so, you need a really good blender. 

Here are some blenders that are perfect to make smoothies:

Vitamix Professional Series 750

Vitamix Professional Series 750
(Photo : Vitamix)

Some blenders just have numbers on them that just indicates the speed of how much power you want to use. But the Vitamix Professional Series 750 has at least five pre-programmed settings ensure simple cleaning, walk-away convenience, and consistent results for smoothie, frozen dessert, soup, and purée recipes. Thanks to its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, the blades are durable enough to handle the toughest ingredients. What's more, this blnder can clean itself in just 30-60 seconds with a drop of dish water and warm water. 

Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus Blender

Instant Pot AcePlus Cooking & Beverage Blender,
(Photo : Instant Pot)

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, then the Instant Pot AcePlus Blender is the next best thing. This is a 10-in-1 hot and cold blender is versatile with a concealed heating element making hot tasty soups thanks to its touchscreen feature. It comes with a patented 3-in-1 food tamper, measuring cup & cleaning brush, and a food-safe, machine washable strainer bag for making soy, rice, oat, and nut milks.  

Breville Fresh & Furious Blender

Breville BBL620 Fresh & Furious Blender,
(Photo : Breville)

Generally, blenders are noisy. You'll be lucky to find one that's quiet as well as efficient. Oh wait. There is one. The Breville Fresh & Furious Blender's blade design courtesy of engineered surgical grade stainless steel and high torque motor delivers quiet and efficient blending performance. This blender has an LCD display & timer: LCD display counts up on speed settings and down for pre programmed settings for complete control when blending. This blender also has pre-programmed buttons to make any kind of smoothies you want. 

Ninja Professional Blender

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender with 1100-Watt Base
(Photo : Ninja)

At last, a blender that comes with two free 16 oz Nutri Ninja Cups. The Ninja Professional Blender has 3 speeds, pulse, and single serve functions. It can blend up to a total of 72 ounces crushing pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies. 


Pado Ozen 500

Pado Ozen 500
(Photo : Pado)

According to Heavy.com, the Pado Ozen 500 is one of the best blenders for green smoothies, thanks to vacuum seal technology that minimizes oxidation to deliver a nutrient-rich smoothie that won't separate once you're done. Instead of forming air bubbles as tends to happen in blenders without vacuum seal technology, this blender removes excess air and provides a tight seal to lock in nutrients and flavors. The blender finely grinds up fibrous fruits and veggies while maintaining essential vitamins and nutrients, which creates a healthy beverage overall. 

