Secure Your Front Door With the Future: Best Video Doorbells to Protect Your Home in 2020

Video doorbells push the limits of a regular doorbell and turn what would be ordinary into an excellent tool, which lets you see who's knocking on your door and making you talk to them.





It doesn't matter whether you're in the bathroom or your backyard, you'll tell whoever's at your door to wait for you. You can use your smartphone to get them to hold on, and they won't leave if they think you aren't home. Additionally, if someone has difficulties moving, a video doorbell will help them tremendously.





Best Video Doorbells to Protect Your Home in 2020

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is one of the best video doorbells you can have in your home. It can run on batteries, or you can hardwire it, which makes it a versatile option.

This video doorbell camera captures at a 1080p resolution, and it offers excellent customization for motion detection alerts. You will share videos that the video doorbell captures with neighbors, friends, and family. Ring offers video storage for an affordable fee, so if you don't want to lose the recordings, consider the option.

Read More: Clean Your House With the Future: The 3 Best Robot Vacuums in 2020





The August Home video doorbell is an excellent pick if you're looking to get an affordable video doorbell but with great features. This video doorbell has a neat feature called HindSense that includes a few seconds of video before detecting any motion. Whoever approaches your door will be recorded approaching your door instead of being right in front of it.

Despite the lack of high resolution in the August Home video doorbell, the footage is still clear enough to discern the faces of whoever's at your door. There is also a built-in spotlight that will light up whoever is at your door when it's nighttime.

This video doorbell has seamless integration with the company's Smart Locks, which itself can integrate with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri and many other smart home systems.

The Eufy Security Video Doorbell can record high-quality video at 2k resolution spanning a 150-degree field of view, which means that anyone that comes close to your front door will be seen. You can sign up for the cloud storage service that Eufy offers, which costs $30 per year for 30 days of videos worth of storage. But there is also a microSD card slot in the video doorbell to save the footage to a local storage device instead.

There are some drawbacks to the Eufy Security Video Doorbell, though. Examples are that it needs to have existing doorbell wiring, support for only a single user (so no one else in your household can use it) isn't much integration with smart home systems. But for the price, it might be worth checking out if you're interested.

Read More: Improve Communication at Home: The 3 Best Wireless Intercoms For Smart Homes in 2020





Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.