Tech
Secure Your Front Door With the Future: Best Video Doorbells to Protect Your Home in 2020
Video doorbells push the limits of a regular doorbell and turn what would be ordinary into an excellent tool, which lets you see who's knocking on your door and making you talk to them.
It doesn't matter whether you're in the bathroom or your backyard, you'll tell whoever's at your door to wait for you. You can use your smartphone to get them to hold on, and they won't leave if they think you aren't home. Additionally, if someone has difficulties moving, a video doorbell will help them tremendously.
Best Video Doorbells to Protect Your Home in 2020
All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus - enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, 4-second video previews, easy installation
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is one of the best video doorbells you can have in your home. It can run on batteries, or you can hardwire it, which makes it a versatile option.
This video doorbell camera captures at a 1080p resolution, and it offers excellent customization for motion detection alerts. You will share videos that the video doorbell captures with neighbors, friends, and family. Ring offers video storage for an affordable fee, so if you don't want to lose the recordings, consider the option.
Read More: Clean Your House With the Future: The 3 Best Robot Vacuums in 2020
August Home AB-R1 Silver August Doorbell Camera, 1st generation, 1 x 2.9 x 2.9
The August Home video doorbell is an excellent pick if you're looking to get an affordable video doorbell but with great features. This video doorbell has a neat feature called HindSense that includes a few seconds of video before detecting any motion. Whoever approaches your door will be recorded approaching your door instead of being right in front of it.
Despite the lack of high resolution in the August Home video doorbell, the footage is still clear enough to discern the faces of whoever's at your door. There is also a built-in spotlight that will light up whoever is at your door when it's nighttime.
This video doorbell has seamless integration with the company's Smart Locks, which itself can integrate with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri and many other smart home systems.
eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, 2K Resolution, No Monthly Fees, Secure Local Storage, Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Free Wireless Chime-Requires Existing Doorbell Wires
The Eufy Security Video Doorbell can record high-quality video at 2k resolution spanning a 150-degree field of view, which means that anyone that comes close to your front door will be seen. You can sign up for the cloud storage service that Eufy offers, which costs $30 per year for 30 days of videos worth of storage. But there is also a microSD card slot in the video doorbell to save the footage to a local storage device instead.
There are some drawbacks to the Eufy Security Video Doorbell, though. Examples are that it needs to have existing doorbell wiring, support for only a single user (so no one else in your household can use it) isn't much integration with smart home systems. But for the price, it might be worth checking out if you're interested.
Read More: Improve Communication at Home: The 3 Best Wireless Intercoms For Smart Homes in 2020
Related Articles
Improve Communication at Home: The 3 Best Wireless Intercoms For Smart Homes in 2020
Having a wireless intercom will enhance your smart home by increasing security and improving communication capabilities inside your home. Here are the best ones you can get on Amazon right now.
Explore Space From Home: Best Home Telescopes For Stargazing In 2020
Want to look closer at the stars? Then you'll need one of these home telescopes for your stargazing needs that you can get on Amazon right now.
Google's New Smart Home Speaker 'Prince' Is Coming Soon: Price, Specs, and All the Details You Need to Know
It seems like Google is planning to release their next generation of smart home speakers soon, which they have codenamed Prince.
Deck Out Your Style With These Best Smart Home Devices That Work With Alexa
Whatever you need or want for your home, these smart devices which are compatible with Alexa are sure to give you an edge in your everyday living
[Smart Home Accessories] Automate Your House with These Simple Google Home Devices
If you want to transform your house from a simple house to a smart home, all you need is these couple of Google Home devices.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Secure Your Front Door With the Future: Best Video Doorbells to Protect Your Home in 2020
Are you looking to up the security of your house? A video doorbell might be something you should consider if you need extra security.
SCIENCE
Burger King's Burgers Will Now Be Made From Cows That Fart and Burp Less to Save The Environment
Burping and farting cows can cause a negative effect on our environment, and that's why Burger King doesn't want that to happen.
GAMES
What Is It Like Playing Paper Mario: The Origami King?
Developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, the first Paper Mario role-playing video game was first released in Japan in 2000 before marketing it to North America by 2001 for the Nintendo 64 home video game console. It was then re-released for the Wii Virtual Console in July 2007 with the Wii U Virtual Console version in 2015.