Amazon's Kindle Removes Some Manga Titles Without Any Explanation

By CaseQ. , Jul 16, 2020 10:47 PM EDT

If you're hoping to do some light novel reading this week, then don't get your hopes up that much as a number of titles have been delisted on Amazon Kindle.

According to a report, the titles were delisted without providing the publishers any explanation or reason as to why certain titles were subjected to this removal.

Amazon's Kindle Delists These Manga
(Photo : Crunchyroll)

This move has prompted a response by the books' respective publishers expressing their confusion and disappointment in these sudden and unexplained actions.

But this wasn't the first time that Amazon has removed anime-related merchandise from their market as they have also removed various, non-sexualized anime figures from various storefronts, asserting that these items "promote child exploitation" in March.

J-Novel Club president Sam Pinansky told Anime News Network that the company attempted to get in touch with Amazon Kindle support after the delisting of some of its titles in early May and June, beginning with two volumes of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord in early May.

The president stated that he received no detailed reason from Amazon regarding the delistings despite sending multiple inquiries with Amazon only saying that it reserved the right to determine what was considered appropriate on its platform. 

"This is due to the Kindle Content Review black box beginning to rely more heavily on automated systems to detect problematic content ... due to COVID-19, so my suspicion is they sped up the process and cut out a significant amount of human checking relying on some auto-recognition system," said Piansky in a statement. 

Yen Press in their tweet gave details on what users can do if they have bought the books. 

Read Also: 'Dragon's Dogma' Is Getting a Netflix Anime Adaptation

Here are the titles that have been banned from Amazon:

  • Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest light novel volume 6
  • How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel volumes 3, 6-8, 10
  • Mixed Bathing in Another Dimension light novel volume 6
  • There Was No Secret Evil-Fighting Organization (srsly?!), So I Made One MYSELF! light novel volume 1
  • Infinite Stratos light novel volumes 3, 8
  • Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles light novel volume 4
  • Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash light novel volume 1
  • Lazy Dungeon Master light novel volume 2
  • The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan light novel volumes 1-6
  • Clockwork Planet light novel volumes 1-4
  • I Shall Survive Using Potions! light novel volumes 1-4
  • I Shall Survive Using Potions! manga volumes 1-3
  • No Game, No Life light novels
  • Oreimo manga
  • Eromanga Sensei manga

Read Also: Warner Bros Japan Will Host Virtual Event 'Stay Connected With Anime' Next Month: Here's Where to Watch

TAG Amazon, Kindle, manga

Amazon is asking Echo Buds owners to update the software as soon as possible. As noted by Engadget, Amazon quickly notified the users of a potential safety issue with the buds adding that although rare, it is still possible for the Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case.

Echo Buds Heating Up? Amazon Releases Software Update to Fix Overheating Issue

Amazon is asking Echo Buds owners to update the software as soon as possible. As noted by Engadget, Amazon quickly notified the users of a potential safety issue with the buds adding that although rare, it is still possible for the Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case.
In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.

Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You’re Buying

In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.
Need to reduce your chores or have too much pet hair to clean up? Then maybe you need a robot vacuum! Here are some of the best robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon right now.

Clean Your House With the Future: The 3 Best Robot Vacuums in 2020

Need to reduce your chores or have too much pet hair to clean up? Then maybe you need a robot vacuum! Here are some of the best robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon right now.
Want to look closer at the stars? Then you'll need one of these home telescopes for your stargazing needs that you can get on Amazon right now.

Explore Space From Home: Best Home Telescopes For Stargazing In 2020

Want to look closer at the stars? Then you'll need one of these home telescopes for your stargazing needs that you can get on Amazon right now.
Need extra screen space for your laptop? Here are the best portable computer monitors that you can get on Amazon right now.

Expand Your Screen Space: 3 Best Portable Computer Monitors For Your Laptop In 2020

Need extra screen space for your laptop? Here are the best portable computer monitors that you can get on Amazon right now.
Are you working at home and looking to buy a wireless mouse? Here are some of the best wireless mice you can get for working at home from Amazon right now in 2020.

Do You Need A Wireless Mouse For Working At Home? Here Are 3 Mice You Should Consider

Are you working at home and looking to buy a wireless mouse? Here are some of the best wireless mice you can get for working at home from Amazon right now in 2020.
Your Favorite Manga Might Have Been Removed by Amazon's Kindle

