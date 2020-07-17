Culture

Check Out Superman Building His Own Custom PC

By CaseQ. , Jul 17, 2020 02:54 AM EDT

The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed people to get creative in their own free time in order to prevent the brain's inactivity.

Some have baked. Some have started work out blogs. Some have even started an online business. Some have started to explore the world of gaming while others literature.

Others are starting to get their hands dirty. And nothing is hotter than a celebrity nerd building his own PC from scratch. And if you are slow on the uptake, the one I'm referring to is none other than Henry Cavill himself or a.k.a. Superman.


Henry Cavill
(Photo : Heavy.com)

In an article from the Daily Mail, it was said that he missed a call offering him the role of Superman as he was playing World of Warcraft at the time.

In order to make do of his promise he made last December to try and build his own PC from scratch, he took to Instagram and posted a video of himself build a gaming PC to the tune of Barry White's You're The First, My Last, My Everything and Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Babe.

The Witcher star, 37, could be seen in a blue tank top that showed off his muscular arms and torso as he constructed the computer.

The cameras used to film himself building the PC were a GoPro which was attached to his forehead in order to show the PC's components and a regular one that fimed him from a few meters apart.

Just as he smiled to show his success in building his own PC, he eventually realized he had to start over because one of the components he placed was upside down.

Joking about the video, he wrote in the caption: 'All The Parts This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer direction is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before.'

Read Also: The Witcher Paints As Well! Netflix's Henry Cavill Shows Off Mad Warhammer Painting Skills


Fan Reaction

The video became viral online with a number of users fantasizing about him and even asking him to repair the PC. You can check some of their tweets below.

Read Also: Nokia Lumia 925 launching in limited Superman edition on June 15


Kojima Productions faced some challenges when developing 'Death Stranding' for the PS4 which limited the game's potential. But now that they've ported it over to PCs, the original vision of Kojima Productions has been realized.

'Death Stranding' on PC Is How Kojima Productions Wanted The Game to Be Like From the Start

What do you get when you combine a used pre-built PC and a graphics card? A great gaming PC for the price.

How To Build A Gaming PC For $450 In July 2020

EA has revealed their new Star Wars game, Star Wars: Squadrons, along with its system requirements. Will you be able to run it on your PC?

What Are The System Requirements For Star Wars: Squadrons For PC?

Being stuck at home during quarantine might make you want to start gaming, streaming, or video editing. For that you'll need a PC that's capable of doing those three things. Here's one that will cost you a little bit over $600.

How You Can Build A PC For Gaming, Streaming, and Video Editing For $600 In 2020

Although it is widely believed that most celebrities would be way too good for games, there are actually a shocking amount of celebrities that are hardcore gamers! Check out these 6 celebrities gamers 2020 and the games they love!

6 Shocking Celebrity Gamers This 2020 You Wouldn't Have Guessed and the Type of Games They Play

Phantasy Star Online 2 is almost releasing on PC! Here are a few things to know about the game to turn you from a beginner to a pro.

4 Phantasy Star Online 2 Beginner Tips You Should Know Before PC Download

