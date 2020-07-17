Culture
Check Out Superman Building His Own Custom PC
The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed people to get creative in their own free time in order to prevent the brain's inactivity.
Some have baked. Some have started work out blogs. Some have even started an online business. Some have started to explore the world of gaming while others literature.
Others are starting to get their hands dirty. And nothing is hotter than a celebrity nerd building his own PC from scratch. And if you are slow on the uptake, the one I'm referring to is none other than Henry Cavill himself or a.k.a. Superman.
In an article from the Daily Mail, it was said that he missed a call offering him the role of Superman as he was playing World of Warcraft at the time.
In order to make do of his promise he made last December to try and build his own PC from scratch, he took to Instagram and posted a video of himself build a gaming PC to the tune of Barry White's You're The First, My Last, My Everything and Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Babe.
The Witcher star, 37, could be seen in a blue tank top that showed off his muscular arms and torso as he constructed the computer.
The cameras used to film himself building the PC were a GoPro which was attached to his forehead in order to show the PC's components and a regular one that fimed him from a few meters apart.
Just as he smiled to show his success in building his own PC, he eventually realized he had to start over because one of the components he placed was upside down.
Joking about the video, he wrote in the caption: 'All The Parts This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer direction is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before.'
View this post on InstagramThis kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before. #PC #AllTheParts #AllNightLong A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jul 16, 2020 at 5:21am PDT
Read Also: The Witcher Paints As Well! Netflix's Henry Cavill Shows Off Mad Warhammer Painting Skills
Fan Reaction
The video became viral online with a number of users fantasizing about him and even asking him to repair the PC. You can check some of their tweets below.
i think my computer is broken. does anyone have henry cavill’s number? — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 16, 2020
Henry Cavill the sexiest nerd on earth. pic.twitter.com/uWteZuCJM0 — Sergio-El (@sergioees) July 16, 2020
Okay, Henry Cavill building a PC is cool, but what about Ben Affleck in an interview 20 years ago talking about his childhood Commodore 64 and forecasting the rise of streaming audio and video services? What if all superheroes are actually big computer nerds? pic.twitter.com/DTRTBNQpMQ — Anil Dash (@anildash) July 16, 2020
Read Also: Nokia Lumia 925 launching in limited Superman edition on June 15
