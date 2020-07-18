Arteezy From the Evil Geniuses Dota 2 E-Sports Team Is a Fan of Lisa From Blackpink

The Dota 2 team of the Evil Geniuses' Position 1 player, Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, seems to be a huge fan of Korean pop songs and especially Blackpink.

A tweet showed that he was especially invested in the lates single from Blackpink, which is How You Like That.

Arteezy is a Fan of Blackpink

According to a tweet from Arteezy's girlfriend, Zhang "Dove" Tiange, she spotted him watching the performance video of Blackpink's How You Like That on his phone. She also revealed that Arteeze was especially a fan of Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, who is the main dancer and rapper of the group.

In Arteezy's livestreams, it will be clear that he loves the Korean pop girl group since he'll be playing the group's music in the background while he's fighting the enemies and whenever he's playing in general. In a clip you can watch here, you'll see him fighting the enemy as a song from Blackpink goes on in the background.

Arteezy playing K-pop music in the background during his live streams isn't something new for him. In past streams, he has featured numerous K-pop songs while he was streaming from K-pop groups Girl's Day and 2NE1.

Initially, Arteezy wasn't much of a fan of K-pop but then he suddenly changed his mind after he listened to a few female K-pop singers such as Park Sojin from Girl's Day and Sandara Park from 2NE1. This information comes from Arteezy during an interview he had with Nexon in 2014.

Read More: Pack Your Bags, Mecha Fans! Gundam Statue to Be Built in Shanghai in 2021





What Did People on Twitter Think About This?

The tweets above garnered a lot of attention from numerous different people, here are what they said about it:

Wow.. never thought i will see my favourite dota player with my stan BLACKPINk in the same pic haha... nice! #fellowblinks — Lalisa_CD98 (@RahulMaynglmbm) July 15, 2020

lisa is queen. he needs to follow her commands. — Autumn Air (@UnicornParty777) July 17, 2020

Gone were the days when Artour was such a huge fan of Bom of 2NE1 — Jay Bee Q. Salvador (@NineLawliet) July 15, 2020

I don't know why but everytime you play blackpink song in your stream. You always win the game — pobi (@lopobiapobi) July 15, 2020

dove better than lisa ? — PANCONG ES KOSONG (@dedimunzir) July 15, 2020

Arteezy gave one of the best 1 vs 5 (rampage) gaming in DOTA Community history and you're telling me he's a Lisa stan? A WIN FOR ME!!! @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/JcNP6vXDeC — j a d e ⁰ ³ ² ⁷ (@97lalisax) July 17, 2020

Read More: Tributes for 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project' Host Grant Imahara Pour In

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.