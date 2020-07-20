Games
A Leak Has Reinforced That Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster Is Coming
If you've been reading video game news lately, you may have heard of the rumors that there is a remaster or remake of the Mass Effect trilogy.
There's more information to add to those rumors. A significant clue has been found on Amazon of all places.
The Amazon Listing Hints at Something Big
The Amazon listing that was found was for a new Mass Effect trilogy art book that had its pre-orders go up. An artbook being released so late after the release of the Mass Effect trilogy shows a marketing push for the series going on.
Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition has been slated for a release next year on February 23, the information shown on the Amazon listing.
The description of the artbook also states some interesting tidbits. It advertises the book as one that contains hundreds of art pieces that haven't been seen before. It states that this new edition will delve deeper than ever before into the sci-fi series that changed how video games were made forever.
With the book, you'll explore the creation and development of the planets, aliens, technology, and ships that make up the famous science fiction world. You'll be able to delve deep into the evolution of BioWare's masterpiece. You will get to feast your eyes upon the earliest concept art and design sketches until they created the intricate final renders.
The artbook is filled with commentary and conceptual designs. This expanded edition is the companion you need to have alongside one of the most praised series in the entirety of video game history.
The publisher behind the artbook is Penguin Random House. On the publisher's website, you'll find the artbook up for pre-order as well.
Read More: Upcoming Xbox Games Showcase Will Be An Event That Solely Focuses On Games
Is a Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster Truly Coming?
In May of 2020, Venture Beat claimed that there was a title from the publisher EA being worked on and that it was a full remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy. The Mass Effect series BioWare developers have been looking for a technical director who has interesting responsibilities. Those responsibilities are to be the most senior engineering lead on the developer's next grand title in one of their most well-known franchises.
BioWare has made a statement that they aren't done with the Mass Effect series yet. If you put all these hints together, they all point at some next big step for the franchise and that the remaster will be their stepping stone to their next major release in the series.
Some fans were disappointed in the Mass Effect series' latest installment, which seemed to release in an unfinished state. But this seems to be why BioWare is working on a remaster of the classic Mass Effect trilogy. The developer must want the fans to become interested in the series again.
Read More: Goodbye To Xbox Live Gold? There Could Be Something New On The Horizon For Xbox Live from Microsoft
Related Articles
Never Forget to Feed Your Pet: Best Automatic Pet Feeders in 2020
Do you struggle with remembering to feed your pet? Then you should get an automatic pet feeder so your furry friend never misses a meal!
Your Favorite Manga Might Have Been Removed by Amazon's Kindle
Light novel and manga publishers have recently discovered that the American arm of Amazon has been delisting numerous manga and light novel titles from their Kindle platform, providing no explanation or reason.
Echo Buds Heating Up? Amazon Releases Software Update to Fix Overheating Issue
Amazon is asking Echo Buds owners to update the software as soon as possible. As noted by Engadget, Amazon quickly notified the users of a potential safety issue with the buds adding that although rare, it is still possible for the Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case.
Amazon Go Shopping Carts That Can Tell What You’re Buying
In Amazon's major upcoming store, they will implement Dash Carts. These smart shopping carts will know what you're buying.
Clean Your House With the Future: The 3 Best Robot Vacuums in 2020
Need to reduce your chores or have too much pet hair to clean up? Then maybe you need a robot vacuum! Here are some of the best robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon right now.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Five Cool Smart Home Technology Trends
The smart home trend can mean different things to different people. For some it's connecting a speaker to a TV and, for others, it's connecting all appliances to a smart grid that allows for seamless integration. Want to hear more about how you can tap into the smart home trend that's sweeping the interior design world? Listen up as the following are five cool smart home technology trends.
SCIENCE
Scientists From New Zealand Have Created a More Advanced Volcano Alert System
This new alert system will be able to warn of a volcano's eruption ahead of time. If this system was in place last year, the White Island incident would have been prevented.
GAMES
A Leak Has Reinforced That Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster Is Coming
A leaked Mass Effect artbook listing on Amazon seems to point to the reality of there being a Mass Effect Trilogy coming soon.