Apple Watch Series 6 will likely sport a range of new health features

Apple Watch Series 6 is set for release this fall. It will add a range of new health features like blood oxygen monitoring.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will have biosensors: It can monitor sleep conditions, measure pulse rate, and detect blood oxygen. It can also measure heartbeats and atrial fibrillation. Sources also said that it would also integrate a MEMS-based accelerometer and gyroscope.

Blood oxygen monitoring

The blood oxygen monitoring feature could potentially help save lives. It will alert the wearer once the blood oxygen level dips below the normal level. When this drop happens, the person could feel a shortness of breath and headaches.

The healthy region is around 95 to 100 percent saturation. An oxygen level drop to below this level may indicate a serious cardiac or respiratory problem. Previous reports say that the Apple Watch Series 6 could sport improved electrocardiogram (ECG) capabilities. It could be in a hardware or software update.

There is no confirmation if these new health features are going to be exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 6 or if watchOS 7 will carry the features over to Apple Watch 4 and 5. 

Yoga Tracking

It is also rumored that the new smartwatch will have features fit for yoga enthusiasts. Apple reported that it had secured a patent that will enable it to get a more accurate measure of the wearers' energy expenditure while doing their yoga. This measure uses heart monitoring and body movement to determine the type of pose.

The patent is also said to take skin temperature reading to find out if the person is doing hot yoga. It can, therefore, adjust the measurement accordingly. While Apple Watch already has this capability, the patent provides a more accurate and detailed yoga tracking.

Sleep Tracking

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple is already developing sleep tracking features for its Apple Watch. The new feature is tied to new hardware instead of a software update.

This new sleep tracking feature allows the user to schedule sleep. It can adjust settings including the Wind Down and Sleep Goal. User can also view the sleep analysis. This feature will not be an exclusive of the new Apple Watch Series 6. Still, the new smartwatch will have more advanced sleep tracking capabilities.

Design

Reports say the Apple Watch Series 6 will sport a look similar to the Apple Watch Series 5. From all indications, the Apple Watch Series 6 follows the form of its predecessors Apple Watch 4 and 5.

However, the new smartwatch will still come with new options. Reports say it might offer new finishes, casings, and color options.

Since Apple is removing Force Touch with the release of watchOS 7, Apple Watch Series 6 will likely drop the feature as well. Force Touch is a hardware feature that allows users to press firmly on the device to access more content and controls. Without it, the new smartwatch will be thinner. It will also have a bigger battery or additional sensors.

