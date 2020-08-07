Updated 27-Inch iMac Boasts of an Improved Camera, High-Fidelity Speakers, and Speed Boosts

A major update has come to the 27-inch iMac. It boasts a better camera, a faster processor, upgraded speakers, SSD across the line, and more.

The big announcement came last August 4, 2020. While there are no changes to the design, it packs a lot of updated features. Senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, Tom Boger, touts it as the "ultimate desktop to work, create, and communicate."

Updated 27-inch iMac ditches Intel 8th-gen processors.

The 27-inch iMac now comes with the latest 6- and 8-core 10th generation Core i9-10900K processor. For the first time, a 10-core processor option is available with Turbo Boost that could reach 5.0GHz. That's up to 65 percent improvement in CPU performance. It also doubled the memory capacity for up to 125GB.

Read also: 5 New Samsung Devices Unveiled at First-Ever Virtual Event: Galaxy Unpacked Livestream [WATCH]

Boosted Graphics

The 27-inch iMac also boosted its graphics with a more powerful next-generation AMD graphics. It improves graphics speed by up to 55 percent thanks to its Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics. There is also a 16GB option, which doubles the video memory capacity of its predecessor.

No more fusion drives

The 27-inch iMac is now fitted with SSD drive, so it now delivers an amazingly fast performance of up to 3.4GB/s. Now, for more storage, there is an 8TB option available for the first time. It also includes second-generation security chip, Apple T2. It provides on-the-fly data encryption and ensures that no tampered software is loaded during boot up.

Check this out: LFPH: New Initiative to Help Fight Pandemic and Future Epidemics

Nano-Texture Display

The Retina 5K display features True Tone technology. It automatically adjusts color temperature to the ambient lighting. The 27-inch iMac also offers a nano-texture glass option. It was first introduced on Pro Display XDR. The nano-texture glass delivers extremely low reflectivity and less glass glare.

Better camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality microphones

The camera has been upgraded to the iMac Pro 1080 lens. T2 Security Chip's Image Signal Processor brings a better quality camera experience with tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection.

Apple has also added a three-microphone array. There are still two mics at the bottom chin. And to further cut down background noise, a third rear-facing mic has been added. The new controller also enables variable EQ for deeper bass and higher sound fidelity.

At the same time, Apple announced that the 21.5-inch iMac would come standard with SSDs across the line. However, there is an option to configure the 21.5-inch iMac with a Fusion Drive.

iMac Pro also comes standard with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor of up to 18 cores. The iMac Pro also features graphics performance of up to 22 teraflops and up to 256GB quad-channel ECC memory. The iMac Pro also comes with a 27-inch Retina 5K display.

The new 27-inch iMac is available for order on apple.com; the price starts at $1,799. Prices for the update 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro start at $1,099 and $4,999, respectively.

Read next: Apple and All iPhones and MacBooks to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.