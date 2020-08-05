Tech
5 New Samsung Devices Unveiled at First-Ever Virtual Event: Galaxy Unpacked Livestream [WATCH]
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Samsung hosted its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event via live streaming to unveil five new devices in its ecosystem.
Smartphone giant Samsung introduced five new flagship devices, including a next-generation foldable phone, earbuds, versatile tablets, smartwatch, and smartphones.
Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung's original big smartphone was launched in two versions, the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. The Galaxy Note20 series promises to be a productivity powerhouse.
The Galaxy Note20 has a 6.7-inch screen. Its price starts at $999.99. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch screen, starting at $1,299.99. The Note20 series is built with the Samsung Galaxy's fastest processor to date.
According to Samsung, the Note20 series features Samsung's best screen yet. These big phones already work with 5G. They also come with enhanced S Pen that has more lifelike precision.
The Galaxy Note20 series also enables users to sync apps, notes, emails, and more with Windows 10 PCs. These smartphones come equipped with Nearby Share. That feature will allow files swapping by simply pointing phones at each other.
Beginning September 15, 2020, users will be able to play more than 100 Xbox games on their Samsung phone or tablet with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The galaxy Note20 series is built to enhance the gaming experience. They come with AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization.
Galaxy Tab S7
Next in the line up is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series. The two variants are 11-inch Tab S7 and the 12.4-inch Tab S7+. Prices start at $649.99 and $849.99, respectively.
These tablets are also the first tablets to support 5G available in the U.S. Hence, and they can provide seamless video conferencing, virtually lag-free streaming, and faster downloads. The Galaxy Tab S7 series features a powerful processor plus and an improved keyboard experience. Its S Pen also has the same capabilities that the Note20 series S Pen has.
Galaxy Watch3
The latest Samsung smartwatch, Galaxy Watch3, comes with the next-generation fitness coaching and tracking tools. It also comes with advanced sleep scoring.
Moreover, users can conveniently exercise from home thanks to Samsung Smart View. Users only need to choose from any of the 120 workout videos from the Samsung Health app. The Galaxy Watch3 can track heart rate, plus the user can pause, play, or stop the video playing on the Samsung Smart TV.
Galaxy Buds Live
The newest wireless buds from Samsung is the Galaxy Buds Live. It features an iconic design that allows a perfect fit plus a more prominent 12mm speaker. It also comes with three microphones and a Voice Pickup unit. That means that users feel like they're in the same room with the person speaking through the earbuds.
Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung also unveiled its next-generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy X Fold2. The latest of its foldable offers refinements and unique user experience. The Galaxy X Fold2 comes with two edge-to-edge, almost bezel-less Infinity-O displays. The front screen is 6.2 inches while the main screen is a massive 7.6-inch display.
The Galaxy X Fold2 will be available in late 2020.
Watch the Galaxy Unpacked Livestream here.
