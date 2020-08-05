Tech

5 New Samsung Devices Unveiled at First-Ever Virtual Event: Galaxy Unpacked Livestream [WATCH]

By Grace Stewart , Aug 05, 2020 10:29 PM EDT
(Photo : Screen Capture from Galaxy Unpacked August 2020: Livestream / Samsung on YouTube)

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Samsung hosted its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event via live streaming to unveil five new devices in its ecosystem.

Smartphone giant Samsung introduced five new flagship devices, including a next-generation foldable phone, earbuds, versatile tablets, smartwatch, and smartphones.

Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung's original big smartphone was launched in two versions, the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. The Galaxy Note20 series promises to be a productivity powerhouse.

The Galaxy Note20 has a 6.7-inch screen. Its price starts at $999.99. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch screen, starting at $1,299.99. The Note20 series is built with the Samsung Galaxy's fastest processor to date.

According to Samsung, the Note20 series features Samsung's best screen yet. These big phones already work with 5G. They also come with enhanced S Pen that has more lifelike precision.

The Galaxy Note20 series also enables users to sync apps, notes, emails, and more with Windows 10 PCs. These smartphones come equipped with Nearby Share. That feature will allow files swapping by simply pointing phones at each other.

Read also: "Mulan" to Premiere on Disney+, Skips US Theaters

Beginning September 15, 2020, users will be able to play more than 100 Xbox games on their Samsung phone or tablet with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The galaxy Note20 series is built to enhance the gaming experience. They come with AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization.

Galaxy Tab S7

Next in the line up is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series. The two variants are 11-inch Tab S7 and the 12.4-inch Tab S7+. Prices start at $649.99 and $849.99, respectively.

Check this out: Microsoft to Continue Discussions on a Possible Purchase of TikTok in the US

These tablets are also the first tablets to support 5G available in the U.S. Hence, and they can provide seamless video conferencing, virtually lag-free streaming, and faster downloads. The Galaxy Tab S7 series features a powerful processor plus and an improved keyboard experience. Its S Pen also has the same capabilities that the Note20 series S Pen has.

Galaxy Watch3

The latest Samsung smartwatch, Galaxy Watch3, comes with the next-generation fitness coaching and tracking tools. It also comes with advanced sleep scoring.

Moreover, users can conveniently exercise from home thanks to Samsung Smart View. Users only need to choose from any of the 120 workout videos from the Samsung Health app. The Galaxy Watch3 can track heart rate, plus the user can pause, play, or stop the video playing on the Samsung Smart TV.

Galaxy Buds Live

The newest wireless buds from Samsung is the Galaxy Buds Live. It features an iconic design that allows a perfect fit plus a more prominent 12mm speaker. It also comes with three microphones and a Voice Pickup unit. That means that users feel like they're in the same room with the person speaking through the earbuds.

Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung also unveiled its next-generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy X Fold2. The latest of its foldable offers refinements and unique user experience. The Galaxy X Fold2 comes with two edge-to-edge, almost bezel-less Infinity-O displays. The front screen is 6.2 inches while the main screen is a massive 7.6-inch display.

The Galaxy X Fold2 will be available in late 2020.

Watch the Galaxy Unpacked Livestream here.

Read next: William English, the Man Who Co-Invented the First Computer Mouse, Passes Away at 91

TAG Samsung Galaxy, samsung note, galaxy buds, galaxy fold, Galaxy Tab, samsung galaxy smartwatch

Related Articles

Here are a few other problems Samsung is experiencing.

Experiencing a Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You're Not Alone

Here are a few other problems Samsung is experiencing.
Learn more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, leaks, specs, release date, and more

[LEAKED PHOTOS] Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Review: Leaks, Specs, Release Date, and More

Learn more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, leaks, specs, release date, and more
It seems like leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and 20+ have started to surface revealing that the upcoming phone could be green! Or even copper!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and 20+ Color Leaks: Copper?

It seems like leaks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and 20+ have started to surface revealing that the upcoming phone could be green! Or even copper!
A new rumor has surfaced revealing a new Samsung Fold that would cost almost $1100.

Rumor Says Foldable Samsung Costs $1100: Would You Buy it?

A new rumor has surfaced revealing a new Samsung Fold that would cost almost $1100.
Brand new Galaxy S21 to feature hidden selfie camera for easier access and a smoother look

Brand New Galaxy Smartphone: Hidden Selfie Camera Feature And How It Fares Against Other Brands

Brand new Galaxy S21 to feature hidden selfie camera for easier access and a smoother look
Samsung has just recently released the possible design for their next-gen galaxy buds, and everyone is fuzzing over it because it looks like beans!

Samsung's Adorable Bean-Looking Next-Gen Galaxy Buds Comes With a Major Problem

Samsung has just recently released the possible design for their next-gen galaxy buds, and everyone is fuzzing over it because it looks like beans!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users

Instagram recently launched some new fonts for Stories. One of which is a Comic Sans-line font that draws mixed reactions from users.

SCIENCE

2 NASA Astronauts Are Home from ISS, Proving SpaceX Can Safely Bring People to and from Space

After a two-month mission, SpaceX brings back home 2 astronauts, proving that it could transport people to and from space safely.

GAMES

Something is Surely Brewing Within Destiny 2

How are you keeping on? There's a whole lot of content in the game and even though some of it is going away, the great variety won't go anywhere. On top of that, new stuff will be added and the huge add-on announced not that long ago kind of gives you hint about that. If you've played this game long enough, then you know you can't have everything, but what if there was a way? Of course, we're talking about Destiny 2 boosting. But it's not just good for herding some items. Our services can be used for any in-game goal, small or big.

REVIEWS

The 1967 Shelby GT500 from Past to Present

There's definitely no shortage of Ford Mustang models. Since 1964, Ford and his groundbreaking team of designers have gone to painstaking lengths to create countless models of this iconic sports car.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tangelo app

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

John Boyne inadvertently included fictional items from the Legend of Zelda video game

John Boyne Inadvertently Included Legend of Zelda Fictional Items into His Book

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

Apple Company

Apple to Completely Be Carbon Neutral by 2030

Windows 10 Start Menu with curved corners

The Start Menu On Windows 10 Has A Change That's Right Around The Corner

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users

Buildots Raises $16 Million as It Brings AI Computer Vision to Construction Management

William English, the Man Who Co-Invented the First Computer Mouse, Passes Away at 91

An Insight Into 6 Common Cyber Scams and How to Avoid Them

Real Time Analytics