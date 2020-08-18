Colgate's Latest Smart Toothbrush Helps Users Develop Good Toothbrushing Habits

Meet hum, the latest AI-powered smart toothbrush from Colgate-Palmolive. This smart electric toothbrush is considerably affordable while still being packed with features and incentivizes good toothbrushing habits.

Colgate has launched "hum," a new electric smart toothbrush that guides its users to brush better while encouraging better brushing habits. The new smart toothbrush can help consumers improve brushing efficacy by up to 50 percent.





Hum has a built-in gyroscope sensor that tracks the brush's position in your mouth. Meanwhile, an accelerator detects the speed and motion of the brush. These smart sensors make it possible to track the frequency and duration and coverage of one's brushing style. Hum can then provide consumers with personalized guidance on which spots they need to give extra attention to.

Hum is also capable of offline syncing and stores the data for ten days. This eliminates the need for constantly bringing the smartphone at the bathroom sink. Users also don't need to be always logged into the hum app to understand their brushing habits better.





To encourage better dental hygiene, users earn smile reward points each time they brush or complete an activity. They can then redeem the points in the hum app's to shop for items. Some of the items users can purchase using the reward points include hum refill brush heads and other offerings from hum's partner brands.

"I love how hum by Colgate offers personalized guided brushing programs," Managing Partner and Dentist Dr. Lewis Chen. She said it feels like having a dentist coaching you through brushing techniques.

The hum is available in two variants - a rechargeable electric toothbrush starting at $69.99 and a battery-operated toothbrush starting at $49.99.

At this year's CES 2020, Colgate announced its Plaqless Pro. Plaqless Pro smart toothbrush is designed to detect plaque buildup. While the date of availability and retail price is yet to be announced, Plaqless Pro is expected to be pricier than the hum.





What is a smart toothbrush?

Unlike ordinary toothbrushes, smart toothbrushes have sensors. Using algorithms, these AI toothbrushes can track and analyze brushing habits, including how long one brushes each area of the mouth, the angle at which one holds the brush, and the amount of pressure applied when brushing.

The information is then fed to the interactive app, usually via Bluetooth. Overall, smart toothbrushes allow users to get a better understanding of their brushing habits and improve their bruising techniques.

The first toothbrush equipped with artificial intelligence is the Aratoothbrush by Kolibree that was launched in 2017. Apart from recording duration, frequency, and areas covered, Ara can send weekly emails. The email contains a review and seven-day analysis of the user's brushing data. Like other electric toothbrushes, it uses sonic vibrations to clean teeth and remove plaque.





