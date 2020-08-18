Games

15-Minute Control Awe DLC Preview Introduces Alan Wake Crossover

By Grace Stewart , Aug 18, 2020
Remedy Entertainment has premiered the first 15-minutes of gameplay footage of its new AWE DLC. And yes, Alan Wake is joining Control!

Control AWE: Altered World Events

AWE or Altered World Events is the second expansion of the action-adventure game Control. It is the follow-up to the first expansion - The Foundation. During a Twitch live stream, Control creative director Sam Lake and game director Mikael Kasurinen was present to talk about the soon-to-be-released AWE DLC.

The 15-minute teaser shows Jesse Faden at the entrance of the Investigations Sector after being summoned to answer what seems to be a distress call. The preview provided some intriguing details about the connected Remedy universe and the Alan Wake cross-over.

Alan Wake is the protagonist of the supernatural action-adventure game by Remedy, released in 2010. He disappeared during the Bright Falls AWE event and turned out to be trapped in a dimension called the Dark Place for the past ten years. Players are about to find out more about it in AWE DLC.

Kasurinen said that it had been a long time coming. He said that they have been building a connected Remedy universe, and AWE is the first cross-over event. "Alan Wake and Control exist in the same world," he said.

Alan Wake is writing again, Lake said, and players will be finding pages of his writing in AWE DLC. The story that Wake is writing is affecting reality and players can experience the full pages via a hotline menu in the game.

The much-anticipated AWE expansion is set to be released on August 27, 2020, on all platforms. Players are reminded that they only need to finish the main storyline, not The Foundation expansion, to access AWE.

Control made less difficult for those who want it

The release will be accompanied by a free update to make Control more accessible. The August update will address some of the complaints about the game. One such update is the new control points that will be added in Control's hardest story missions and soft checkpoints in some missions.

Jesse will also be getting a Launch upgrade that will allow her to throw three objects at once. Meanwhile, the Assist Mode is a new suite of accessibility options. It will let players modify the rules of Control to suit their specific needs.

Assist Mode, for example, will give a player control over how much damage Jesse will take and how swiftly the energy and ammo reloads. And for those who want to turn this game into a less difficult experience, Control lets the player turn off dying altogether.

Other details revealed in the livestream include the intriguing arcade machines. Apparently, these arcade machines will allow the player to replay certain boss fights and access to a full Horde mode. Now that rewards the player with a new set of costumes and some more goodies.

