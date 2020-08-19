Swappa: The Marketplace for Gently Used Chromebooks and Other Technology for Home-Schooling

Many public school districts have chosen to offer fully online learning as children head back to school this fall. As more children will go home-schooling this year, demand for Chromebooks will definitely shoot up.

The problem is, the economy is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. And that leaves many American households in a position where they can hardly afford to buy a new laptop. However, there are affordable alternatives to pricier laptop brands for your kid's home-schooling.

Chromebook is a popular choice when it comes to educational laptops. Chromebooks are designed to be cheap and easy to manage. And as online learning become the go-to alternative amid the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Chromebooks is expected to rise.

In fact, Google's search data revealed that the term "Chromebook" had seen an increase of over 100% since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Over the last three months, there have been 673,000 searches a month on average. Before lockdowns began, the average was around 301,000.

Additionally, five years of Google Trends shows interest in Chromebooks was higher than ever in March and April 2020. And according to Statista, Chromebook is forecast to ship 20 million units globally this year. That is a growth of 17 percent from last year's shipment of 17 million units.

How much does a Chromebook costs?

Chromebooks' price range is between $100 and $1,000. Yet, households don't need to buy a brand new Chromebook and shell out that much for a kid's home-schooling. A great way to further save on your laptop purchase is buying pre-loved devices. And there are several platforms offering affordable laptops for those on a tight budget.

Some notable platforms include eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Best Buy, and Swappa. Incidentally, Swappa is offering back-to-school deals right now. Included in their line-up of back-to-school tech under $500 is the Samsung Chrome Book Series 3. Samsung Chrome Book Series 3 is said to one of the better affordable Chromebook available. It boasts of a bright screen, long battery life, and low price point of under $200.

About Swappa

Swappa is a user-to-user marketplace for slightly used devices. It was founded by Ben Edwards in 2010. Ben is a long-time software and mobile developer.

Ben got the inspiration to establish Swappa when he had trouble sourcing test devices for his development projects. It did not help that turning to platforms such as eBay and Craiglist just proved to be risky and a waste of time.

That was when he decided to begin a side-project with the aim of building a better marketplace for trading mobile devices. And so Swappa was born.

Swappa has come a long way from its first sale - a Motorola Droid. Today, Swappa has built a reputation as the ultimate used-tech marketplace trading millions of dollars each month.

