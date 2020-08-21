Tech

Impressive Computer Desk Choices: Which One Suits You?

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 21, 2020 03:59 AM EDT
Computer desk (Photo : Alexandru Acea)

With today's recent shift to working or studying at home, mostly everyone seems to be focused on how much storage and RAM their computer should have. We're not saying that's wrong. However, like parking a car in a dirty or unorganized garage, a computer desk that suits your usage style and preference also plays a massive role in your productivity, be it for work, school, or relaxation.


Shape - straight and lean or L-shaped and space-saving?

Most computer desks, down to their basic designs, fall under two categories. One is the traditional design we've been used to seeing. It often has a square or rectangular slab of wood or similar material on top of mostly four supporting legs. This design is good for those who have the legroom to put one in their room or workspace. Having this design allows the user to place his different PC components evenly adequately. You don't want to squeeze your system unit inside a tiny slot. This desk could cause your computer to become slow due to thermal issues.

The other one is what we often refer to as L-shaped. As the name suggests, it resembles an uppercase "L." What it lacks in workspace real estate, it makes up in its ability to be placed in tight corners. Given the right planning and arrangement, computer desks of this kind can provide a good home for your computer and peripherals without literally occupying a huge chunk of your house. If you've not yet fully gone digital and still have to work with hard copies of your school or office papers, placing a small document organizer on the edge of this table saves space. Did we mention it makes your area look organized too?

A computer desk that comes pre-assembled or not?

If you're the handyman of the family, the answer is already quite obvious. Assembling your desk sort of brings an unexplainable joy. Most of the time, this also costs less since you'd be putting it together like you're building your gaming PC. If online shopping is your primary way of getting a computer desk, getting one that needs some assembling is the best option. It's often cheaper and has a faster preparation and delivery time.

Now, if you just want a desk that's beautiful, functional, and just readily works out of the box, heading over to your local Ikea or other furniture store seems to be the practical option. Seeing your would-be desk displayed in a completed state would readily give you the idea if you want it as your computer's home or not.

Materials and Ergonomics

When it comes to having a computer desk made mainly of wood, glass, or steel, or a combination of those, it boils down to personal preference. Wood offers that classic and elegant look. Having a tempered glass top gives your entire setup a sophisticated look. Steel, being the sturdiest of them all, offers the versatility and gives that industrial vibe.

A final factor to consider is ergonomics. The basic rule is that your computer desk's height should match your chair's height. There are those who prefer standing desks too, as these reportedly help in maintaining a better posture. The placement of drawers, if any, also accounts for how you'll enjoy your work, study, or gaming area. Having too many can often result in cluttered workspaces with empty drawers while staying with an ultra-minimalist desk can sometimes lead to an unsightly bunch of loose cables and other peripherals.

TAG desk, computer desk, PC desk, computer desk choices, office furniture

Related Articles

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
In this fast-paced world, knowing how to fix your slow computer can save you time and money. After all, these devices were designed for productivity to help ease our lives, and not the other way around.

How to Fix Your Slow Computer

In this fast-paced world, knowing how to fix your slow computer can save you time and money. After all, these devices were designed for productivity to help ease our lives, and not the other way around.
If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.
Check out the perfect computer desks for the flexible working positions.

Best Standing Computer Desks: Comfortable. Useful. Durable

Check out the perfect computer desks for the flexible working positions.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Impressive Computer Desk Choices: Which One Suits You?

A computer desk is to your computer as a garage is to your car. You have just built your latest gaming or productivity PC. You’re now ready to sit and a game or be productive but hold on as your computer desk also needs some loving.

TECH

Impressive Computer Desk Choices: Which One Suits You?

A computer desk is to your computer as a garage is to your car. You have just built your latest gaming or productivity PC. You’re now ready to sit and a game or be productive but hold on as your computer desk also needs some loving.

TECH

Why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Large?

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?

CULTURE

9 Tips to Overcome Every Project Management Challenge in Your Business

Project management for any organization is important as it handles activities to meet project deadlines. It involves various skills, knowledge, expertise, best practices and techniques.Handling projects tends to be complex with regular white board meetings.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Ready Your Rifles

Nvidia RTX

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

First-time Oculus Users to be required to have a Facebook account to login Beginning October

First-Time Oculus Users to Be Required to Have a Facebook Account to Login Beginning October

How to Build a Gaming PC

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

How to Fix Your Slow Computer

Real Time Analytics