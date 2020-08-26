Tech

Google Offers New Digital Jobs Learning Program to Help U.S. Ease Unemployment Problem

By Hanna S. , Aug 26, 2020
Most high-paying tech jobs are usually reserved for those with a college degree. Google is now breaking that barrier to allow more Americans to get back to work. In-mid July 2020, Google launched its comprehensive digital learning jobs program.

Demand for medium to high-level digital skills is rising

SVP of Global Affairs, Kent Walker said that almost two-thirds of all new jobs created since 2010 require a certain level of digital skill, preferably medium to high-level. That can be a barrier for a lot of job seekers who can't afford to go to college.

A study revealed that in 2016, jobs requiring high digital skills increased 23 percent. Meanwhile, the share of those requiring medium digital skills grew to 48 percent. 

Walker echoed the sentiments of those who are willing but don't that have access to a college education. He stressed that one should not need a college diploma to have economic security. 

The new initiative expands its "Grow with Google" initiative. The program's aim is to provide the skills to find employment or grow one's business. Thus, the company introduced its suite of Google Career Certificates. The program will allow a person to be job-ready with the potential to earn over $50,000 annually. The courses are entirely developed by Google.

The new courses cover the fields of Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design. 

According to Google, the median annual wage for these jobs are as follows: 

Data Analyst - $66,000

Project Manager - $93,000 

UX Designer - $75,000

Fast-tracked digital program

Google designed the courses as a fast-tracked way of getting digital skills. One can complete a course in six months' time. In these trying times, when most need to find work soon, fast-track learning can make a whole lot of difference. Google added that 80 percent of those that earned IT Support Specialist certification have either earned a pay raise or landed a new job.

Google has no word yet as to how much these new courses will cost. It is likely that they would cost the same as Google's other IT courses. About $49 per month. However, Google currently offers its IT Support certificate for free starting on August 26, 2020.

Included in the announcement is the funding of 100,000 need-based scholarships to support the program. Walker also confirmed that the company would treat these new certificates as the equivalent of a four-year degree. Additionally, the company commits $10 million in new grants for digital jobs training.

Microsoft launcheda  similar initiative last June. The initiative aims to provide digital skills to 25 million people worldwide. Microsofts hopes to accomplish this feat by the end of the year. The program will provide free access to content and learning paths. Also, it offers low-cost certifications and free job-seeking tools.

Microsoft said that global unemployment can reach 250 million in 2020. In the United Staes alone, the unemployment rate could see a 12.3 point rise. That equates to over 21 million job losses.

