How to Use Awesome Olympus' Cameras as Mac Webcams

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 26, 2020 09:45 AM EDT
How to Use Olympus' Awesome Cameras as Mac Webcams (Photo : Goh Rhy Yan)

Olympus cameras aren't commonly a popular camera system. Most people prefer to have Nikon or Canon units instead. Yes, enthusiasts have heard of Olympus as a brand. But when it comes to choosing your DSLR or mirrorless camera model, it won't usually be your top choice.

Today's era is mostly dominated by cameras with high-pixel count and large sensors. Full-frame models from more established companies are often the first option for professional photographers and camera enthusiasts. Fujifilm's mirrorless cameras and their popularity also add to this situation. Their lighter weight and better portability also provide another compelling reason for choosing this better-known brand. And don't forget too that mobile phones are catching up pretty well in the imaging game. So why would you choose an Olympus camera over these brands?

Despite these, Olympus remains a good alternative option. We mostly aren't really after shooting billboard-sized photos. Entry- and midrange-level camera options are better options instead. They serve as an immediate fix for having a dedicated camera system. Many hobbyists are mainly uploading their photos on various social media platforms. Having an "already okay" camera is, therefore, often more than enough. Some are even contented with just using their mobile phones' cameras.

Cameras then and now

During the days of film-based cameras, most cameras served just one purpose. That is, to take photos. With the advent of the Digital Age, many cameras started coming out with video-recording capabilities. Today, these modern systems now have additional connectivity and storage options. They are still cameras, in essence. But since most tech consumers often want more functions and features for the money they spend, manufacturers always scramble to include innovative features in their devices.

Cameras as webcams

Let's compare regular webcams to mid-range or high-end cameras. Having the latter opens new horizons. Many have now started working or going to school online. Having a high-resolution camera as your webcam significantly changes the experience. It allows better communication between you and your co-workers or classmates or teacher.

Now let's talk about gaming or vlogging. Today's audience is now pretty much used to viewing content in 720p or 1080p resolution. Let's say you're using your laptop's dedicated webcam or a third-party brand. This won't often result in a good viewing experience. We now have access to building a fast PC. We can also experience great internet connection. Seeing your favorite streamer or vlogger in real-time makes watching their videos more enjoyable. What more if you're seeing them in HD?

Olympus Cameras as Mac webcams

Olympus recently launched its OM-D Webcam. It's a new beta application. It allows Olympus cameras to become webcams for Windows PCs. These cameras now have livestreaming and video chat capabilities. There was no support for Macs during launch. But later on, Olympus released a Mac-compatible version of their app.

But don't get your hopes up too high though. Currently, only five models are supported:

  • E-M1X
  • E-M1
  • E-M1 Mark II
  • E-M1 Mark III
  • E-M5 Mark II

Hopefully, other models will be supported soon, but for now, let's just thank Olympus for joining Canon and Fujifilm in giving their cameras added functions and features during these trying times.

