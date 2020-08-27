Tech

How to Choose (and not Doze Off on) the Right Gaming Chair

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 27, 2020 06:45 AM EDT
How to Choose (and not Doze Off on) the Right Gaming Chair (Photo : Matt Wojtaś)

Gaming chair. Gaming keyboard. Gaming mouse. Gaming monitor. Heck, there's now even a gaming PSU with RGB.

Nowadays, most manufacturers put "gaming" on their products to make them more appealing to avid computer users. However, for what it's worth, gaming chairs have become a target niche for sellers. Equally, users often dream of having not only the fastest gaming PC but also the best gaming chair for their budget.

Remember though that despite their designs and other features, gaming chairs universally have one common feature-comfort. Suffice to say, gamers aren't only the ones who are often after the comfiest gaming chair. Those who work in front of their PCs for extended periods of time are also on the hunt for the gaming chair that suits them.

There are different kinds of gaming chair according to your needs.

PC gaming chairs

They're like the elder brother of office chairs. They often come with the same three- to four-wheeled legs. Their height is also adjustable. Just push or pull the lever beneath the base of the chair, and you can customize how high or how low you'd like to sit.

Though both chairs appear similar, gaming chairs come with at least double the comfort level. There are often extra layers of cushioning so your butt won't hurt that much after long sessions of CoD Warzone. The head rest (if yours has one), can also be adjusted for a very personalized positioning.

Additionally, gaming chairs also come with miscellaneous add-ons like cupholders, and yes, even built-in speakers. That gaming PC of yours really looks nice if your chair dances around to every explosion in-game.

PC gaming chair
(Photo : Amazon US)
PC gaming chair

Rocket gaming chairs

They don't have legs. How do you game on them?

For starters, they're often used by console players. You just lay them on the floor and just sit on them. It might be counter-intuitive at first, but since most console players do their in-game adventures on the sofa, it makes sense to use rocket gaming chairs. They have a sort of curved bottom so you can rock a bit back and forth if you feel like it. They also have pockets where you can store your controllers and other peripherals.

For PC gaming, we won't really recommend it unless your gaming desk and PC are really close to the floor.

Rocket gaming chair
(Photo : Amazon US)
Rocket gaming chair

Pedestal gaming chairs

These are like a hybrid of the previous two categories. You have a rocket gaming chair that can recline. Plus, it has a swivel base. Think of sitting on a barber's chair but you're there to game, not to have a haircut. Since they're like a union of a rocket gaming chair and the traditional PC gaming chair, they often come with the best features of both.

Pedestal gaming chair
(Photo : Amazon US)
Pedestal gaming chair

Some other things to consider

Regardless of the design you'll choose, gaming chairs with armrests are often the best. Having those perfectly aligned with your desk will save you from a lot of (actual) hurt. Gaming PCs often come with "extended use". When you've spent the last four hours trying to figure out how to get past a level in the upcoming LotR: Gollum, having strained arms adds to the problem. This could even worsen to having neck and shoulder pains. If you could get one that has adjustable armrests, you're pretty much covered.

One thing that we need to watch carefully watch when playing for long hours is our posture. More often than not, gamers suffer from back pains and posture problems. Save yourself from these and get a gaming chair with lumbar support. Imagine paying a doctor because of these when you could've just used that money to, uhm, maybe upgrade your RAM?

A good gaming chair, regardless of its design, is one that is made of good materials. Is the plastic prone to cracking? Does it use faux leather? Are the metal parts prone to corrosion? You need to consider these too.

TAG Gaming chair, PC chair, computer chair

Related Articles

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to arrive sometime in 2021. If you’re a fan of one of Middle Earth’s underdogs and saddest characters, this game promises a different gameplay while staying true to the events of Tolkien’s books.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Soon to Hit Stores

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to arrive sometime in 2021. If you’re a fan of one of Middle Earth’s underdogs and saddest characters, this game promises a different gameplay while staying true to the events of Tolkien’s books.
A computer desk is to your computer as a garage is to your car. You have just built your latest gaming or productivity PC. You’re now ready to sit and a game or be productive but hold on as your computer desk also needs some loving.

Impressive Computer Desk Choices: Which One Suits You?

A computer desk is to your computer as a garage is to your car. You have just built your latest gaming or productivity PC. You’re now ready to sit and a game or be productive but hold on as your computer desk also needs some loving.
“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?

Why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Large?

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

5G in the US: Why is It Really Slow Compared to Other Countries?

5G in the US isn’t that new anymore. Although it’s quite faster than the previous generation 4G, compared to other countries, 5G in the US seems to be trailing behind.

TECH

5G in the US: Why is It Really Slow Compared to Other Countries?

5G in the US isn’t that new anymore. Although it’s quite faster than the previous generation 4G, compared to other countries, 5G in the US seems to be trailing behind.

TECH

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Nintendo’s upgraded Switch is the next-generation console we’re looking forward to. For one thing, the original Switch proved that having high specs is only half of the game.

HOW TO

Why Outsourcing Your E-Commerce Solutions is a Wise Choice

Online businesses are always looking for a means to strengthen their competitive edge. Of course, there are numerous options and strategies which can be enacted. Novel marketing campaigns, the use of brand ambassadors, higher SERP rankings, and targeted HTML coding are some common metrics to consider. It is therefore a bit ironic that some organisations seem to be missing the "big picture" in terms of e-commerce solutions.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SkyDrive Flying Cars

Flying Cars Over Japan in 2023? Tokyo-Based Skydrive Plans to Realize That in Three Year's Time

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Apple's Newest Iconic Building Will Open Soon

Are You Ready? Apple's Newest Iconic Floating Store Will Open Soon

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Logically

Logically Launches AI- and People-Driven News and Fact Checking App to Bring Validity and Credibility to U.S. Election News and Information

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Google Offers New Digital Jobs Learning Program to Help U.S. Ease Unemployment Problem

Windows 95 Turns 25 Years Old: You're Not Nostalgic, We All Are

The Batman and Wonder Woman 1984: Seriously, We've Been Excitedly Waiting for These

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Playing Mahjong in 2020: Why It Is Enjoyable While Practicing Social Distancing?

Real Time Analytics