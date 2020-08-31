OnePlus Entry-Level Clover Handset: It Keeps Getting Significantly Cheaper but Definitely Better

OnePlus' entry-level Clover handset is one that promises a good bang for your buck. It may not have top-tier specs, but then again, let's just be thankful that for $200, we can get to try some mid- to top-range features.

OnePlus' Strategy

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's strategy has always been focused on releasing phones running on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 800 series. For the high-end market, it has its OnePlus 8 series. However, it didn't have any phone priced under $500. To have a model as their midrange offering, OnePlus eventually released its Nord phone. It runs on the lower Snapdragon 765G and is primarily aimed at key markets such as India.

OnePlus became a popular alternative for well-known Android brands such as Samsung and Huawei. By offering phones with high specs at a lower price than the competition, it slowly became a viable option for consumers who want to experience the latest features of Android-based handsets, minus the often $1,000-price tag.

Read also: How to Choose (and not Doze Off on) the Right Gaming Chair

OnePlus' entry-level Clover handset: The specs

It's still unconfirmed, but Android Central reported that the phone will have the specs below under its hood.

Snapdragon 460 SoC processor

4GB or RAM

64GB of expandable storage

A 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with 720p (1560 x 720) resolution

6,000mAh battery (yes, you read it right) with fast charging (18W)

Three rear cameras

Other neat features include a fingerprint sensor at the rear and our beloved 3.5mm headphone jack.

Having a 6,000mAh battery with just a 720p display is a good thing if you're really not after having a high-resolution screen. In a world where most high-end phones just last a day on a single charge, OnePlus' Clover handset can last up to two days. This is quite a huge thing for those who don't like bringing along large power banks.

For mobile gaming, it will still do a fairly decent job but expect there'll be some frame drops here and there for resource-intensive games like Call of Duty Mobile. 4GB of RAM is decent enough for running most apps and games but the phone might have some hiccups for power users who multi-task often.

When it comes to the rear shooters, the Clover phone has a three-camera array. The primary camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.2 lens supported by two 2-megapixel f/2.4 cameras. We expect that given the apertures of the lenses; it looks like there'll be an ultra-wide option included.

The specs might not be that impressive compared to other flagship models. However, do remember that OnePlus' entry-level Clover handset is planned to be priced at just $200. Although this is exciting news, nothing's really set in stone yet for Clover's actual specs. If OnePlus's entry-level phone's actual specs turn out to be the ones leaked in the report, then your $200 will surely go a long way.

Read also: Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will