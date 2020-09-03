Tech

Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 03, 2020 10:30 AM EDT
Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook (Photo : Kon Karampelas)

The old Facebook user interface has been, for years, remained relatively unchanged. Sure, there were new sections and features that were added as time went by. They were significant in terms of overall user experience but they didn't contribute that much to how Facebook's layout would look like. At its core, the main UI stayed the same. We've been all too familiar with the white and blue website. Understandibly, the sudden changes have made it quite confusing, if not totally difficult, for most users.

During its initial testing phase, users were given the option to try out the new look. If it wasn't able to suit their liking, they can simply opt out and return to how things looked before. That was before. Now, there's no going back. Once your account has fully migrated to FB's new look, you won't have an option to revert to how the social-media giant's interface looked like before.

Read also: Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

There's still hope

Changes are inevitable. Most happen because of good intentions and the need for further improvement. At the moment, we're not really quite sure how Facebook's new user interface plans to achieve these but we're happy to give it a chance. Well, not really 100% happy. We're not sure if we just have issues with the new interface's learning curve but it's really quite confusing to use.

Thankfully, there's a Chrome extension that can save the day at least for the time being. Just head on over to the Old Layout and install its browser extension. Thank you, Matt Kruse, for such a helpful extension.

It's really easy to set up. Just download it and install. No further tweaking is required. Every time you fire up Facebook, it will automagically use its old look.

Read also: Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

How does it work

There's really nothing complicated, from a coding-standpoint, about the extension. Let us just be clear that despite this "simplicity", we're greatly thankful it exists. The extension tricks Facebook by thinking your browser is an older version, which the new layout does not support. Truly, simple solutions often solve complex problems.

Be wary though. If ever you see strange notifications about having to update your browser, it's safe to ignore those. There's nothing wrong with your internet browser. It's just tricking FB that it's an outdated version.

Old Facebook look: Is it here to stay for good?

Don't celebrate yet though. There's no assurance this browser extension will forever guarantee having the beloved old Facebook look. Once new updates come rolling in, as in the case for most social networking sites, there's a high chance it'll be rendered useless. But then again, hopefully someone by that time figures out another workaround.

Read also: Android Location Tracking and How to Effectively Stop It

TAG Old Facebook, Facebook Chrome Extension, facebook

Related Articles

Facebook’s new user interface, for some people, poses the question, “Will you miss Facebook’s classic look?” With Mark Zuckerberg flaunting the new look of Facebook.com more than a year ago, one of social media’s giants is expected to change the way we connect with other people online.

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Facebook’s new user interface, for some people, poses the question, “Will you miss Facebook’s classic look?” With Mark Zuckerberg flaunting the new look of Facebook.com more than a year ago, one of social media’s giants is expected to change the way we connect with other people online.
Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.
Android location tracking is one nifty feature. Still, for those who are concerned about their privacy, turning it off gives a much-needed sigh of relief.

Android Location Tracking and How to Effectively Stop It

Android location tracking is one nifty feature. Still, for those who are concerned about their privacy, turning it off gives a much-needed sigh of relief.
Facebook weighs in on the fight between Epic and Apple, saying that Apple's in-app fees are hurting small businesses especially during the pandemic.

Facebook to Apple: In-App Fees Are Hurting Small Businesses During the Pandemic

Facebook weighs in on the fight between Epic and Apple, saying that Apple's in-app fees are hurting small businesses especially during the pandemic.
The Facebook group Unmasking America had almost ten thousand members before Facebook suspended the group for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Facebook Group Against Face Masks Suspended For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

The Facebook group Unmasking America had almost ten thousand members before Facebook suspended the group for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.
Tired of promises? Well, Facebook once again gives user data to third-party developers despite saying that they will fix this problem!

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Admits to Giving User Data to Third-Party Developers AGAIN!

Tired of promises? Well, Facebook once again gives user data to third-party developers despite saying that they will fix this problem!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

How to remove MDM from iPhone and iPad.

MDM or Mobile Device Management is a protocol that allows Apple the ability to send commands on your iOS device present over the network. While getting off the network cannot be the solution for you because why even have a phone when you cannot use it up to its full potential.

TECH

Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

The old Facebook look has been to many, a fairly familiar user interface. But lately, the company is forcibly implementing a new redesigned UI that to most of its users, is a bit confusing to use.

TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

GeForce RTX 3080: It's Finally Here, but Are Your Pockets Ready?

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

Real Time Analytics